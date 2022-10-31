New Music for You this Week- October 31, 2022

5 John Oates

John Oates (of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) released his new single “Pushin’ A Rock” that is out now.

Co-written with Grammy winning producer /writer Nathan Paul Chapman, Oates says, ” Pushin’ A Rock ” is a rallying cry to everyone who strives to overcome life’s struggles and challenges. It’s a universal theme and an important message for our time riding on a cool groove.”

Take a listen here.