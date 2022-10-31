New Music for You this Week- October 31, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Angela Easterling
Americana artist, Easterling just released her new album- “Witness.”
She states, “I chose to title the album ‘Witness’ because many of the songs are like a reflection of the things I have seen going on in our country the last few years, things that have been going on in my family, and how all that comes together in my corner of the world,” says Easterling, who lives with her longtime musical partner, Brandon Turner, and their three sons on the Greer, S.C., farm that has been in her family since 1791.
Take a listen here.
2John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp shares previously unreleased song “Smart Guys” from the forthcoming reissue of his beloved album Scarecrow.
Take a listen here.
3Runaway June
Runaway June returns with their anthemic “BROKEN HEARTS (DO BROKEN THINGS).” Rooted in the band’s powerful three-part harmony, the unapologetic new single flips the script on post-breakup blues with members Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall, and Stevie Woodward.
Take a listen here.
4Flatland Calvary
5John Oates
John Oates (of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) released his new single “Pushin’ A Rock” that is out now.
Co-written with Grammy winning producer /writer Nathan Paul Chapman, Oates says, ” Pushin’ A Rock ” is a rallying cry to everyone who strives to overcome life’s struggles and challenges. It’s a universal theme and an important message for our time riding on a cool groove.”
Take a listen here.
6Elvie Shane
Elvie Shane is getting ready for the upcoming holiday season, releasing his own rendition of “Blue Christmas,” originally made famous by Elvis Presley.
“Getting to do my own version of a song Elvis made a Holiday staple was a welcome opportunity,” shared Shane. “I love this song because it goes to show how Christmas isn’t near the joy it could be if you’re not sharing it with someone you Love. Merry Christmas Y’all.”
Take a listen here.
7Levi Hummon & Cassadee Pope
Country artists Levi Hummon and Cassadee Pope are teaming up on their brand new sobering single “RSVP,” out now.The track finds the two reminiscing on what could have been a perfect night after a rejected party invite. Told from different perspectives, the single captures the different ways of moving on after a breakup. Listen to “RSVP” now.
Written by, Levi Hummon, Eric Arjes and Cassadee Pope, “RSVP” cleverly blends the imagery of a raging party full of confetti, Solo cups and a visit from the cops with the emotional toll of disappointment in wondering what could have been.
Take a listen here.
8Keith Urban
Keith Urban’s latest release, “Street Called Main” is as “pure, open road with the windows down, feel-good as it gets.” As Urban sees it, “some memories are triggered by the simplest of things, like finding yourself anywhere in the world – even on a ‘street called main’ – and suddenly ‘she’ comes flooding back.”
Take a listen here.
9Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson released her highly anticipated album Bell Bottom Country and announced a 27-city headlining tour, presented by Stella Rosa® Future Is Female music series.
10Chris Stapleton & Joy Oladokun