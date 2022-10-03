New Music for You this Week – October 3, 2022

9 Kelly Lang

Kelly Lang released “Life Sentence” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “I wrote the song ‘Life Sentence’ with my friend the late Bruce Burch,” shares Lang. “He had heard me say that a cancer diagnosis could sometimes feel like a death sentence, but I decided to change the way I looked at it. I began looking at it as my ‘Life Sentence.’ By that I mean, I am more appreciative of everything in my life. I try to encourage others to use the good china, take those vacations, burn your candles and do the things that make you happy. We are not guaranteed tomorrow, so live life to the fullest and more boldly while you can.”

Take a listen here.