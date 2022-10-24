New Music for You this Week- October 24, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1HunterGirl
American Idol’s HunterGirl just released her label debut with “Hometown Out of Me.” Writing the song once she returned to Nashville from filming American Idol in Los Angeles, the idea came to her when she was in line at the grocery store in her hometown of Winchester, Tennessee with her mom, and noticed people in town had bought ads in their local paper to cheer her on during her Idol journey. Showing her appreciation to where she grew up and saying thank you to her community the only way she knows how, she wrote “Hometown Out Of Me” with Laura Veltz and producer Jimmy Robbins.
Take a listen here.
2Tanya Tucker
Tanya Tucker shared a brand-new single “Ready As I’ll Never Be,” her first original music since the release of Tucker’s 2019’s acclaimed, 2X GRAMMY®-winning album, While I’m Livin’. The poignant and moving track, written by Tucker and Brandi Carlile, serves as the end-title of the new documentary THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER – FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE, which opens today in New York and Los Angeles.
Take a listen here.
3Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift just released her latest album Midnights with 13 tracks, her lucky number. On social media, she shared, fans will receive extra tracks. Stating, “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour. However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with From The Vault tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”
Take a listen here.
4Graciela
Breakout, indie pop recording artist, Graciela celebrates the release of her sophomore EP titled LIVE LIKE THIS.* The personal and honest musical introspective spotlights five original recordings signifying the 15-year-old songwriter/ pianist’s talent to pen and perform musical portraits of realistic, mature storylines that touch on difficult personal life experiences.
Take a listen here.
5Hobbs Sisters
Twin country duo, Hobbs Sisters, release their new single, “Love Breaks All The Rules,” available now! Written by Lauren and Hannah Hobbs, Kelly McKay, and Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Forest Whitehead, this song describes the reckless feeling that falling in love can tend to feel like. With each twin in different stages of their love lives, this song caters to anyone who has fallen in love without considering the consequences.
Take a listen here.
6Olivia Newton John
Olivia Newton John is celebrated today with a “Deluxe Edition” remastered release of her double platinum album Olivia Newton-John’s Greatest Hits, in honor of the album’s 45th Anniversary. Originally released in 1977, the record has sold over 5 million copies worldwide and features her biggest international hits from her 1971 debut through her 1976 album Come On Over.
Take a listen here.
7Jamie O’Neal
Jamie O’Neal spreads Spirit & Joy today with the release of her debut Christmas album. O’Neal also collaborated with her father Jimmy Murphy, sister Melissa Murphy and daughter Aliyah Good for Spirit & Joy’s focus track, “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Take a listen here.
8Catie Offerman
Catie Offerman released her newest track today, “‘Til I See You Again.”
Offerman’s latest, “‘Til I See You Again,” is what the up-and-coming artist describes as a classic repeat offender situation. “You swear him off, and say that you’re over him – and you say ‘never again.’ ‘Til you see him again, and you’re right back in it,” says Offerman. “It’s crazy how best intentions fly right out the window as soon as that someone walks into the room.”
Take a listen here.
9Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry today release the music video for their duet “Where We Started.
“Katy shared, “I loved being able to create a dreamy world for ‘Where We Started,’ going back to the Nashville singer-songwriter roots of where I started.”
Take a listen here.
10Annie Vander
Country music newcomer Annie Vander is spreading joy all over Nashville with her brand-new music video for her chart-topping radio release Falling Into Nashville.
Take a listen here.