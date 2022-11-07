New Music for You this Week- November 7, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. This week we wanted to share new holiday music released.
1Paige King
Paige King Johnson is proud to announce the release of her new Christmas single “Santa Train,” just in time for the holidays! Johnson’s roaring version of this bluegrass classic paints a portrait of small-town America during the Christmas season that brings excitement to the festivities during this special time of year.
Take a listen here.
2Phil Vassar & Deana Carter
Phil Vassar”ushers in the feel-good Christmas spirit” with singer-songwriter Deana Carter as the pair release “Brand New Year” ahead of their 2022 Christmas tour. “‘Brand New Year’ is a song we wrote together with Steve Dorff,” shared Vassar. “It’s a new old school sounding classic Christmas song. I love that it reminds me of what I grew up listening to, Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra or Bing Crosby.”
Take a listen here.
3Jon Langston
Jon Langston is sharing his take on “I Only Want You For Christmas,” originally recorded by one of his musical heroes, Alan Jackson, Langston’s vocals shine on his rendition of the track, featuring festive lyrics and steeped in steel guitar.
“I love Christmas, I love Christmas music, and I love Alan Jackson, so why not release my version of ‘I Only Want You For Christmas,” shares Langston. “I hope y’all love it and get in the spirit. It’s the greatest time of the year.”
Take a listen here.
4Caylee Hammack
Caylee Hammack is gearing up for the holiday season with the release of two Christmas covers, “Hard Candy Christmas” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”
Take a listen here.
5Jason Aldean
ACM “Entertainer of the Year” Jason Aldean today releases his first-ever holiday track “Christmas In Dixie.”
Take a listen here.
6Crowder
Crowder releases ‘Milk & Cookies: A Merry Crowder Christmas’ (via sixstepsrecords/Capitol CMG). Featuring a mix ranging from a hilarious tribute to the North Pole’s working class titled ‘The Elf Song’ to a collaboration with Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs on a bluegrass-driven version of “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”
Take a listen here.
7Dolly Parton & Jimmy Fallon
The new song was announced on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Halloween.
Take a listen to the duet here.
8Brooke Moriber
Brooke Moriber’s new version of the holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is out now.
“Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ has been a favorite of mine for years and always signals the beginning of the holiday season,” said Moriber. “I was thrilled when the opportunity to put my own spin on the song came up, and I couldn’t be more excited to add some Country flare to this timeless track.”
Take a listen here.
9Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire announced today Reba: The Ultimate Christmas Collection, is out now. The collection is made up of favorites from her previous Christmasreleases along with the stirring track “I Needed Christmas,” featured in the Lifetime movie “RebaMcEntire’s Christmas In Tune.”
Take a listen here.
10Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay just released a new holiday song “Holiday Party” a song they began teasing on Halloween. Last year, the duo released “Officially Christmas.”
Take a listen here.