New Music for You this Week- November 7, 2022

Jon Langston is sharing his take on “I Only Want You For Christmas,” originally recorded by one of his musical heroes, Alan Jackson, Langston’s vocals shine on his rendition of the track, featuring festive lyrics and steeped in steel guitar.

“I love Christmas, I love Christmas music, and I love Alan Jackson, so why not release my version of ‘I Only Want You For Christmas,” shares Langston. “I hope y’all love it and get in the spirit. It’s the greatest time of the year.”

Take a listen here.