New Music for You this Week- November 28, 2022

1Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt drops new song “Start Nowhere” today. Hunt and co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne lean into the comfort and ease of a life before distractions.
“When you grow up in a small town, you love where you’re from, you are where you’re from, and you answer the call of adventure when you turn 18 and take off out into the big wide world,” shares Hunt on his socials. “If you stay gone too long without coming home, you can get a little disconnected. Sometimes the only way to get your feet back on the ground is to go back home where you grew up.”
2Jesse Lynn Madera
Jesse Lynn Madera is spreading holiday cheer with a live version of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” available on all digital platforms today.
“I love Christmas – and the spirit of the season – and have been recording a new Christmas song every year for a while now,” Madera shares, “I knew immediately I wanted Stevie Blacke to produce the record. I first met him while working on Fortunes (debut album) and was just blown away by his talent.”
3Lewis Brice
Lewis Bricereleases his version of the Holiday classic “Rudolph (The Red-Nosed Reindeer).”
“I have been wanting to put my own spin on a classic Christmas song and when it came time to choose, ‘Rudolph,’ felt like such a memorable song. It takes me back to the magic of Christmas when you’re a kid. I hope everyone enjoys our version of this Holiday classic!” shared Brice.
4Robby Johnson
The song found me. It wrote itself. These are not silly notions, at least not for Nashville-based singer/songwriter Robby Johnson.
“I woke up one morning with this melody in my head, and it felt like a Christmas song. And then, during the day, the lyrics just started coming by themselves. Unlike other songs I wrote, everything was falling into place effortlessly. I don’t feel like I wrote it at all; it really just came to me,” says Johnson
5Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson debuted her original song “Smell Like Smoke” during episode 503 of Paramount Network’s smash hit series Yellowstone.
6Blessing Offor
Blessing Offor released his latest track “Feel Good,” where he Infuses his own unique brand of funk, soul, and a dash of cheerful optimism.
Shades of Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and George Clinton bubble to the forefront as Blessing comes out of the gates swinging, almost challenging the listener to dance like no one is watching.
8Phil Wickham
Phil Wickham released Behold with Anne Wilson.
I wrote ‘BEHOLD’ last Christmas season, and I knew that I wanted someone to join me in singing it. When I heard “My Jesus,” I knew I had to have Anne sing with me. Thanks to the very talented Anne Wilson for joining me on it. It is going to be so special to do these Christmas shows with her. They are going to be powerful!”
9Ryan Griffin with Jay DeMarcus
Ryan Griffin is gearing up for the holiday season with the release of “Little Saint Nick,” featuring Jay DeMarcus.
Griffin shared his excitement for the song’s release, explaining, “The holidays are my favorite time of year so I wanted to release a Christmas cover. Being from Florida, I’m used to a warmer Christmas than most people, so covering a song by The Beach Boys just seemed like the perfect move. I’m also so pumped to have Jay on the song – he’s one of my biggest musical influences and has welcomed me into Red Street Records family. Can’t wait for everyone to hear the track!”
10Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Cole Swindell released a special duet remix of his Platinum-certified five-week No. 1 single “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” featuring Jo Dee Messina. The duo took the stage at the recent CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena.
