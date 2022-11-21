New Music for You this Week- November 21, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1T.G. Sheppard, Kelly Lang & The Oak Ridge Boys
Country music legend T.G. Sheppard and singer-songwriter Kelly Lang are excited to announce the release of their version of the holiday classic, “White Christmas.” Joined by Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, this fun and light-hearted rendition blends their unique vocal styles, creating an instant fan-favorite that will leave every listener begging for more.
Take a listen here.
2Josh Kinney
3Isaac Hoskins
If you are a fan of Yellowstone, two of Hoskins songs are featured—“H-Town Turnaround” and “Off The Wagon.” Both you can find on his new album.
Take a listen here.
4Melissa Carper
Acclaimed singer-songwriter and upright bassist Melissa Carper has released her new LP, Ramblin’ Soul, via Mae Music/Thirty Tigers. Carper will perform at Station Inn on December 9th.
Take a listen here.
5John Driskell Hopkins with Debby Boone
John Driskell Hopkins, founding member of the GRAMMY-winning Zac Brown Band performed “You Light Up My Life” by three-time GRAMMY winner Debby Boone for his friends and family at the age of 6 at a Christmas gathering in 1977. 45 years later, while recording his fourth Christmas album, Hopkins was gifted an original pressing of “You Light Up My Life” and though he could only dream of once singing with one of his greatest inspirations as a performer, Debby enthusiastically agreed to join him on the song “Snow”, once recorded by her mother in law, Rosemary Clooney.
Take a listen here.
6Gable Bradley
Bradley’s new song “Fall For You.” Written by Bradley alongside Joey Hyde (Jake Owen, Lindsey Ell) and Brinley Addington (Parmalee), the track showcases Bradley’s signature edge and alluring spirit as he sings of trying to escape his feelings for a special someone, only to fall in love again.
Take a listen here.
7Granger Smith
Granger Smith today releases his newest album Moonrise and announces his acting debut as the star of PureFlix’s upcoming film Moonrise, available on December 15. Produced by Granger with John Marlin, every song on the new record will be featured in the movie.
Take a listen here.
8Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley has always encompassed the values and sounds that have defined his authentic two-decade career. Those many strains of Country music he’s mastered and cultivated span the arena shaker to the barroom weeper to the bluegrass fireballer. Today, he releases “High Note” featuring Billy Strings, a witty track about weed that taps Bentley’s passion for and experience with bluegrass that finishes in a super-jam featuring legends Jerry Douglas on dobro, Sam Bush on mandolin and guest guitar stars Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton.
Take a listen here.
9Scotty McCreery
Scotty McCreery released of Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, available on vinyl, CD and digital formats.
“It’s so exciting to release a Deluxe Edition of the Same Truck album with these additional songs that I have been wanting to share with everyone,” said McCreery. “We played a few of them live before I went on paternity leave, and they went over well with the audience. Plus, I’m happy to have the album out on vinyl. That’s what Gabi and I listen to at home, and I’ve heard from many fans that they were also hoping to get the album on vinyl.”
Take a listen here.
10Pam Tillis and Kory Caudill
Country music icon Pam Tillis and renowned Nashville pianist Kory Caudill have joined together for a genre-bending creative collaboration. On November 24, they are releasing a new holiday single, “Christmas Time is Here,” on all platforms.
Take a listen here.