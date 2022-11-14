New Music for You this Week- November 14, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. This week we wanted to share new holiday music released.
1Maren Morris
Maren Morris unveils Humble Quest: In Rare Form, featuring seven stripped-back versions of tracks from her critically acclaimed album Humble Quest, accompanied by videos directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen. Morris will bring her tour to Bridgestone Arena on December 2.
Take a listen here.
2Brothers Osborne – The War and Treaty
Stoned Cold Country – a forthcoming 60th anniversary tribute album to The Rolling Stones from some of Country’s biggest names – arrives with the release of Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty’s soulful rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It).” They also performed this song on the CMA Awards last week.
Take a listen here.
3Paulina Jayne
Independent urban country artist and songstress, Paulina Jayne, released her solo-write autobiographical anthem, ‘Big Hair Bigger Dreams’. The calling card single is an introduction to the essence of Paulina Jayne with a joyful bounce and a witty lyric, all the while honoring Paulina’s big hair.
Take a listen here.
4Tucker Beathard
Tucker Beathard poses the question, are you “One Of Those” in his new track out now. Co-written by Beathard with Ben Stennis and Jeff Hyde, and produced by Ryan Tyndell and Oscar Charles, the track provokes reflection as it asks the listener if they’re someone who stands up and takes action for their beliefs.
Take a listen here.
5Billy Strings
6Seth Avett
Seth Avett releases Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown, a tribute to the songwriting hero Avett considers “one of the finest American poets of the last 40 years.” The solo record is both an expression of admiration and gratitude, as well as a showcase for Avett’s unique abilities as a song interpreter.
Take a listen here.
7Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan released a brand-new song for his fans today, “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.” The song was written by Bryan, Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins and is the second release of new music following his current radio single “Country On.” Get “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.”
“This is such a personal song to me,” shares Luke. “The world can be a busy place and I, like a lot of people, have a ton of different things going on but getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me. There is just something about it that never gets old.”
Take a listen here.
8Adam Melchor – Lennon Stella
Adam Melchor unveils a live performance video for his track “Touch and Go,” featuring artist Lennon Stella. “Touch and Go” appears on Melchor’s debut album, Here Goes Nothing!, which is out now via Warner Records.
Take a listen here.
9Mickey Guyton
Guyton
Mickey Guyton’s latest inspirational anthem “I Still Pray” is out. Written by Guyton with Tyler Hubbard, Ryan Daly and Steph Jones, “I Still Pray” aims to unite via the universal language of prayer.
“Sometimes when I don’t know what to do or how to help, I pray,” shares Guyton. “Before writing this song, I’d been feeling kind of overwhelmed with all that’s going on in the world and how, at times, it feels like we have no control. And we don’t,” she continues. “I don’t have the answers. I just pray. So, I wrote this song from that place and hope when people hear it, it brings them some inspiration in the moments when it’s needed.”
Take a listen here.
10Clare Bowen – Robert Young
Husband and wife duo BOWEN * YOUNG—singer/songwriters Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young—found themselves in the midst of a terrifying home invasion, the pair stared down the prospect of being separated, or worse, during a very real situation. From that, “Dangerous Love” was written.
Take a listen here.