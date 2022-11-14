New Music for You this Week- November 14, 2022

7 Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan released a brand-new song for his fans today, “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.” The song was written by Bryan, Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins and is the second release of new music following his current radio single “Country On.” Get “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.”

“This is such a personal song to me,” shares Luke. “The world can be a busy place and I, like a lot of people, have a ton of different things going on but getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me. There is just something about it that never gets old.”

Take a listen here.