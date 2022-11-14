New Music for You this Week- November 14, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Mallory Cash
photo by Mallory Cash

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. This week we wanted to share new holiday music released.

1Maren Morris

photo by Rachel Deeb

Maren Morris unveils Humble Quest: In Rare Form, featuring seven stripped-back versions of tracks from her critically acclaimed album Humble Quest, accompanied by videos directed by Nicki Fletcher and Mason Allen. Morris will bring her tour to Bridgestone Arena on December 2.

Take a listen here. 

2Brothers Osborne – The War and Treaty

 

Stoned Cold Country – a forthcoming 60th anniversary tribute album to The Rolling Stones from some of Country’s biggest names – arrives with the release of Brothers Osborne & The War And Treaty’s soulful rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It).” They also performed this song on the CMA Awards last week.

Take a listen here. 

3Paulina Jayne

photo from Paulina Jayne

Independent urban country artist and songstress, Paulina Jayne, released her solo-write autobiographical anthem, ‘Big Hair Bigger Dreams’. The calling card single is an introduction to the essence of Paulina Jayne with a joyful bounce and a witty lyric, all the while honoring Paulina’s big hair.

Take a listen here. 

4Tucker Beathard

photo from Tucker Beathard

Tucker Beathard poses the question, are you “One Of Those” in his new track out now. Co-written by Beathard with Ben Stennis and Jeff Hyde, and produced by Ryan Tyndell and Oscar Charles, the track provokes reflection as it asks the listener if they’re someone who stands up and takes action for their beliefs.

Take a listen here. 

5Billy Strings

photo from Billy Strings
Billy Strings and his dad, Terry Barber, debut a new version of Lawrence Hammond’s “John Deere Tractor” out now.  The song is the latest unveiled from the pair’s anticipated new album, Me/And/Dad, which will be released November 18 via Rounder Records. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child.
Take a listen here. 

6Seth Avett

photo by Mallory Cash

Seth Avett releases Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown, a tribute to the songwriting hero Avett considers “one of the finest American poets of the last 40 years.” The solo record is both an expression of admiration and gratitude, as well as a showcase for Avett’s unique abilities as a song interpreter.

Take a listen here. 

7Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan released a brand-new song for his fans today, “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.” The song was written by Bryan, Nicolle Galyon and Jimmy Robbins and is the second release of new music following his current radio single “Country On.” Get “Prayin’ In A Deer Stand.”

“This is such a personal song to me,” shares Luke.  “The world can be a busy place and I, like a lot of people, have a ton of different things going on but getting to be outside, it grounds and reenergizes me. There is just something about it that never gets old.”

Take a listen here. 

8Adam Melchor – Lennon Stella

photo from Adam Melchor

Adam Melchor unveils a live performance video for his track “Touch and Go,” featuring artist Lennon Stella. “Touch and Go” appears on Melchor’s debut album, Here Goes Nothing!, which is out now via Warner Records.

Take a listen here. 

9Mickey Guyton

photo from Mickey
Guyton

Mickey Guyton’s latest inspirational anthem “I Still Pray” is out. Written by Guyton with Tyler Hubbard, Ryan Daly and Steph Jones, “I Still Pray” aims to unite via the universal language of prayer.

 “Sometimes when I don’t know what to do or how to help, I pray,” shares Guyton. “Before writing this song, I’d been feeling kind of overwhelmed with all that’s going on in the world and how, at times, it feels like we have no control. And we don’t,” she continues. “I don’t have the answers. I just pray. So, I wrote this song from that place and hope when people hear it, it brings them some inspiration in the moments when it’s needed.”

Take a listen here. 

10Clare Bowen – Robert Young

photo from Bowen-Young

Husband and wife duo BOWEN * YOUNG—singer/songwriters Clare Bowen and Brandon Robert Young—found themselves in the midst of a terrifying home invasion, the pair stared down the prospect of being separated, or worse, during a very real situation. From that, “Dangerous Love” was written.

Take a listen here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleWEATHER 11-13, 2022 Rain Returns
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here