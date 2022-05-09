New Music for You This Week- May 9, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.

photo by David Lehr

1Morgan Wallen – “Though You Should Know”

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Morgan Wallen releases this song dedicated to his mother, Lesli. The song was co-written with Miranda Lambert and Nicolle Galyon.

 Take a listen here.

photo from FOZZY

2FOZZY –Boombox

Rock powerhouse Fozzy, led by Chris Jericho and acclaimed guitar guru Rich Ward, has released their highly anticipated new studio album, Boombox, via The Century Family/Sony. Boombox, Fozzy’s eighth full-length album produced by Johnny Andrews, features the band’s anthemic new single “I Still Burn,” which is quickly rising up the Active Rock radio charts, currently at #24. The 12-track collection also features their Top 10 singles“Nowhere To Run” and “Sane.”

Take a listen here. 

 

artwork by Greta Miller/photo by Tony Sarria

3Allie Colleen – “Halos and Horns”

Halos and Horns,” produced by Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann and co-engineered by Cody LaBelle and Allie Colleen. The Outlaw Country tune depicts a picture of cowboys and angels torn between leather and lace, evil and good. The song was penned by Eric Dodd, Stephen Hunley and Allie Colleen.

Take a listen here.

photo from Anne Wilson

4Anne Wilson – “Mamas”

Anne Wilson released a new song in time for Mother’s Day featuring Hilary Scott from Lady A. In talking about the song, Wilson says, “We wanted this song to capture the hearts of so many different people. Whether it’s a song for you about your mom, or because you’re a mom, or maybe it’s your grandmother that raised you or a different mother figure in your life.”

Take a listen here.

photo from Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum

5Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum   – “Sideways”

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have announced a July headline tour. The tour kicks off on July 22 at Soundstage in Baltimore, and the band will make a stop in Nashville on July 28th at Brooklyn Bowl. The band just re-released a remix of Ketamine.

Take a listen here.

photo from The Black Crowes

6The Black Crowes – 1972 

Legendary rock band The Black Crowes release their highly-anticipated new, Amazon Original EP, 1972. A tribute to the 50thanniversary of some of the best rock-and-roll during its prime, the band’s latest project was recorded at the Sunset Sound in Los Angeles in January 2022 and is a collection of six, carefully selected songs in collaboration with Amazon Music.

Take a listen here.

photo by Fernando Garcia

7Far Out West – Far Out West Sessions

Flatland Cavalry’s new acoustic album, Far Out West Sessions, is out now.

Lead singer Cleto Cordero shares: “Up until the pandemic pulled us off the road, we as a band had spent the last five years relentlessly touring and being away from home; seeing the entire country firsthand through the windshield of a white van. All of those experiences led to what would form the collection of songs that made Welcome To Countryland. What better way to honor our time at home than to return to square one and share these songs and stories, broken down and unplugged, in the simple and stunning country land from where I belong? After the long and loud journey that has been our touring career, performing to seas of thousands of loud and rowdy crowds, what a breath of fresh and dusty Far West Texas air to break things down to their simplest elements and play a song or two for the crickets and the creosote– for the spirits of my ancestors!”

 

Take a listen here.

 

photo from Tim Montana

8Tim Montana – Reno

Country rocker Tim Montana today releases his new project, Reno via Music Knox Records/BBR Music Group. The six-song set is a follow up to his 2021 Long Shots and leans even further into Tim’s distinct sound, blending Country with Rock.

Take a listen here.

 

photo from Taylor Swift

9Taylor Swift  – “This Love” (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift released her version of “This Love” which originally appeared on the 1989 album. It was the only song she wrote solo on that album. Swift shared on social media,”This Love (My version!) is out & I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling, it’s fine.”

 

Take a listen here.

photo from Gable Bradley

10Gable Bradley- “Born Ready” 

 

Nashville-based artist-songwriter Gable Bradley is a country rocker whose sound is as edgy and whose stories are as alluring as the spade-stamped leather jacket he wears every day.  He makes his debut with ‘Born Ready’ via Big Yellow Dog Music. See him in person on May 13 at The Basement East.

 

Take a listen here.

