New Music for You this Week- May 8, 2023

Greta Van Fleet is unveiling the new video for their critically acclaimed track “Meeting The Master,” directed by the band alongside Gus Black.

The song hails from the band’s forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, out July 21.

Of collaborating with the band to direct the video, Black shares, “the final shot of the video is as close to magic as anything I’ve ever been a part of creating. It was an absolute pleasure collaborating with these fine humans.” Josh adds, “beauty cloaked in darkness is still beauty. I love you Gus Black.”