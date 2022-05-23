New Music for You This Week – May 23, 2022

2 Standards- “Smile”

photo from Standards

Led by exuberant guitarist Marcos Mena, standards is a math rock duo all of its own. Rounded out by Cam Mitchell on drums, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies.

For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world. See them live in Nashville on August 1st at The End.

Take a listen here.