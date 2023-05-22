New Music for You this Week-May 22, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo by Victoria Rush

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

This week, we’ve added American Idol finalist music releases to the list.

1Iam Tongi

photo by Easton Schirra

From the moment Iam Tongi opened his mouth to sing “Monster” by James Blunt during his American Idol audition, he became a viral sensation and stole America’s heart. A beautiful and emotional tribute to his father who encouraged him to audition for American Idol but passed away before he made it in front of the judges, Iam releases the lamenting track “I’ll Be Seeing You.”

Take a listen here. 

2We’ Ani

photo by Easton Schirra

A soulful-pop, singer/songwriter who spent the majority of her childhood discovering her passion for music on the streets of Harlem, NY, 23-year-old Wé Ani is known for her uniquely soft, high-pitched speaking voice but delightfully surprising deep singing voice.

Take a listen here. 

3Colin Stough

photo by Carolyn Gallagher

 

Hailing from Gattman, Mississippi, Colin Stough has lived a lot of life in 18 years, and every ounce of heartbreak can be heard in his gravelly yet commanding rock-leaning voice. Dubbed “the Brad Pitt of country music” by Katy Perry, the southern-rock country artist’s bluesy ballad “I Still Talk to Jesus” highlights loneliness, loss and addiction.

Take a listen here. 

4Megan Danielle

photo by Easton Schirra

From the first note of Megan Danielle‘s new song “Dream Girl,” written by former Idol contestant Laci Kaye Booth with Logan Wall, it’s clear the 20-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, is ready to make magic and take the listener on an inspirational journey.

Take a listen here. 

5Zachariah Smith

photo by Easton Schirra

From Wabash, Indiana, 19-year-old Zachariah Smith’s infectious energy and lively performances, ranging from Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” to Little Richard’s “Lucille,” has made the rocker the life of the American Idol-party. Now, the former grill cook is ready to rock his way into the hearts of country fans worldwide with his boisterous track “American Grace.”

Take a listen here. 

6Ben Folds

photo by Alysse Gafjken
Folds shared “Back To Anonymous,” a song he wrote during the pandemic when people’s identities were hidden behind masks. “It got me thinking about everyday people who just do the most amazing things that we should aspire to, yet they never get applause. That’s who the song is for – those who truly deserve to be recognized and applauded,” says Folds. See Folds at The Ryman on June 27th.
Take a listen here. 

7Raul Malo

photo courtesy of Raul Malo

Grammy, CMA, ACM & Americana Hall of Fame Honoree Raul Malo realizes the completion of a long-held ‘bucket-list’ desire with his first instrumental album “SAY LESS.”

Take a listen here. 

8Allie Colleen

photo by Victoria Roth

Country music artist Allie Colleenannounced the release of her most recent single, “Tattoos.” The song is as fearless, captivating and authentic as the singer/songwriter herself.

Take a listen here. 

9Greta Van Fleet

photo byNeil Krug
Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet is debuting their new track “Sacred The Thread;”
“I always like to think that some people’s first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is, ‘Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing shit up,’” notes frontperson Josh Kiszka, adding, “this song is particularly important to me because it’s about my jumpsuits.”
Take a listen here. 

10John Oates

photo courtesy of John Oates

 

John Oates (of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) is thrilled to release his re-imagination of the hit song “Maneater” as the reggae tune he always thought it could be.

Take a listen here. 

 

