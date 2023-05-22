New Music for You this Week-May 22, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
This week, we’ve added American Idol finalist music releases to the list.
1Iam Tongi
From the moment Iam Tongi opened his mouth to sing “Monster” by James Blunt during his American Idol audition, he became a viral sensation and stole America’s heart. A beautiful and emotional tribute to his father who encouraged him to audition for American Idol but passed away before he made it in front of the judges, Iam releases the lamenting track “I’ll Be Seeing You.”
Take a listen here.
2We’ Ani
A soulful-pop, singer/songwriter who spent the majority of her childhood discovering her passion for music on the streets of Harlem, NY, 23-year-old Wé Ani is known for her uniquely soft, high-pitched speaking voice but delightfully surprising deep singing voice.
Take a listen here.
3Colin Stough
Hailing from Gattman, Mississippi, Colin Stough has lived a lot of life in 18 years, and every ounce of heartbreak can be heard in his gravelly yet commanding rock-leaning voice. Dubbed “the Brad Pitt of country music” by Katy Perry, the southern-rock country artist’s bluesy ballad “I Still Talk to Jesus” highlights loneliness, loss and addiction.
Take a listen here.
4Megan Danielle
From the first note of Megan Danielle‘s new song “Dream Girl,” written by former Idol contestant Laci Kaye Booth with Logan Wall, it’s clear the 20-year-old from Douglasville, Georgia, is ready to make magic and take the listener on an inspirational journey.
Take a listen here.
5Zachariah Smith
From Wabash, Indiana, 19-year-old Zachariah Smith’s infectious energy and lively performances, ranging from Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” to Little Richard’s “Lucille,” has made the rocker the life of the American Idol-party. Now, the former grill cook is ready to rock his way into the hearts of country fans worldwide with his boisterous track “American Grace.”
Take a listen here.
6Ben Folds
7Raul Malo
Grammy, CMA, ACM & Americana Hall of Fame Honoree Raul Malo realizes the completion of a long-held ‘bucket-list’ desire with his first instrumental album “SAY LESS.”
Take a listen here.
8Allie Colleen
Country music artist Allie Colleenannounced the release of her most recent single, “Tattoos.” The song is as fearless, captivating and authentic as the singer/songwriter herself.
Take a listen here.
9Greta Van Fleet
10John Oates
John Oates (of the iconic pop-rock duo Daryl Hall & John Oates) is thrilled to release his re-imagination of the hit song “Maneater” as the reggae tune he always thought it could be.
Take a listen here.