New Music for You this Week – May 2, 2022

9 John Calvin Abney – “Sleepwalkers”

singer-songwriter Jo hn Calvin Abney has shared his new single “Sleepwalkers” today (April 29). “Sleepwalkers” finds Abney looking back on the people who leave a mark on our lives, one that lingers on even through the passing of time and physical distance. The song’s layered soundscape, anchored by sweeping acoustic guitar and Abney’s raw, engaging vocals, perfectly elevates his lyrical examinations of life’s fleeting moments.

“This song is about the anxieties of keeping friends and loved ones over years and miles, wondering how folks long gone are doing,” Abney says. “Our paths aren’t going to run together forever.”

Take a listen here.