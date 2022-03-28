New Music for You this Week: March 28, 2022

4 Jim Sonefeld – “Bow to Him”

Songwriter Jim (Soni) Sonefeld released “Bow To Him” off his upcoming EP Remember Tomorrow. The song, written by Sonefeld, is a testament to the grace he found through his faith after battles with addiction. After years of struggles with drugs and alcohol, the Hootie & the Blowfish drummer found a sober mind and clarity through a newfound spiritual path.

