New Music for You this Week- March 27, 2023

1Shindellas
“Last Night Was Good For My Soul,” the irresistible new single from emerging R&B Nashville trio The Shindellas, is out now. A modern take on the beloved girl group genre, “Last Night Was Good For My Soul” was written and produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony.
Take a listen here.
2CB30
Duo CB30 are sharing a brand-new track, “Someone Else’s Summer,” is out now. Piano, guitars, and the pair’s vocal harmonies combine on the song to paint a nostalgic picture of a summer love that ended too soon. “Someone Else’s Summer” is written by Ben Williams, Colin Healy and Patrick Murphy, and produced by Paul DiGiovanni. The release follows CB30’s wistful recent track “Should’ve Been.” The duo, comprised of brothers Christian and Brody Clementi will perform at Live Oak in Nashville on March 30th.
Take a listen here.
3Luke Grimes
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes released “Oh Ohio.” The song follows the release of his popular debut country song “No Horse To Ride,” which has already amassed over 15M global streams. Grimes, who grew up in Dayton, Ohio, wrote about the experience of leaving home and the point in one’s life when you realize that the place you come from isn’t “home” anymore, though it will always be a part of who you are.
“I left Ohio over twenty years ago to chase a dream,” said Grimes. “It was a big moment for me when I realize that Ohio wasn’t my home anymore; I’m sure many people who have moved away can relate. It felt like home for a very long time but over the years I could feel the drift. ‘Oh, Ohio’ is less of a song about leaving home and more about losing it. It’s a breakup song but with a place. Knowing your time together is over but you are a part of each other forever.”
Take a listen here.
4MILCK
MILCK releases the music video for her new single “Metamorphosis,” an emotive song of personal transformation. The music video finds MILCK in the studio, capturing her at work on the piano and the microphone, giving viewers an intimate behind the scenes look at the song’s creation, it was also recently featured on Grey’s Anatomy.
Take a listen here.
5Amy Grant
Amy Grant’s first new music in a decade, the track “Trees We’ll Never See,” is out now. “’Trees We’ll Never See’ is one of those life-lesson, encouraging songs that remind us that we are not alone, we have a purpose, and the seeds we plant today are so important,” says Grant. “Even if we ‘never see’ the fruit or the trees that grow from those seeds in our lifetime, it’s always important to invest in people, friends, family, and those we may never even meet.”
Take a listen here.
6Kip Moore
Kip Moore has released a brand new song and music video, “Kinda Bar,” from his forthcoming fifth studio album DAMN LOVE. Co-written by Moore and Dan Couch, and co-produced with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the refreshing track conjures magic from a roadside tavern. The music video for the song (directed by PJ Brown) serves as the prequel to Moore’s recently released video for “Damn Love,” showing Moore and his love interest’s meet cute.
Take a listen here.
7Brandy Clark
Brandy Clark will return this spring with her highly-anticipated new self-titled album produced by Brandi Carlile. The single “Buried” is out now.
Carlile adds, “Brandy is one of the greatest songwriters I’ve ever known. And I feel like I now know exactly who Brandy Clark is through the portal of this singular brilliantly written album. When I heard the songs for this album, they took me back to the first time I heard Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. I was thinking about Tom Petty, The Pretenders, Kim Richey, Sheryl Crow, Shelby Lynne and the soul of 90s Americana before it had a name. Brandy’s voice is like a friend you’ve had your whole life the second you hear it. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way. This is her moment. This is the one. Sometimes an artist only gets one shot at an album like this in their life. This is the time Brandy has chosen to reveal herself to the world as an artist and a woman and I was blessed beyond measure to be the person she trusted to support and facilitate that swan dive.”
Take a listen here.
8Robert Finley
Easy Eye Sound has announced Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound) – an anthology surveying the current state of the blues coming August 11.
Title track “Tell Everybody” highlights high-powered Louisiana singer-songwriter-guitarist Robert Finley backed by Hill Country blues legends Kenny Brown (guitar), Eric Deaton (bass) and Kinney Kimbrough (drums).
Take a listen here.
9Lukas Nelson + Lainey Wilson
Lukas Nelson released “More Than Friends,” featuring CMA and ACM Award-winning artist, Lainey Wilson. Of the collaboration, Nelson shares, “When I wrote ‘More Than Friends,’ I had always envisioned it as a duet. I am a big fan of Lainey and she was at the top of my list of artists I wanted to sing with me on this track. When we sent her the song, I was thrilled to hear back that she loved it and wanted to do it.”
Take a listen here.
10Boone & Foster
“Long Journey Home” is a traditional bluegrass song about a homesick wanderer who is eager to return to their loved ones after spending a long time away.
Troy Boone and Frosty Foster first started a band called Dreamcatcher. They began performing on stage at Ole Smoky Moonshine in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Later, they left to join other bands, Frosty with Amanda Cook’s band and Troy then to Sideline. Sadly, early last year, beloved Frosty unexpectedly passed away to the shock of his many friends, family, and bandmates.
Take a listen here.