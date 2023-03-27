New Music for You this Week- March 27, 2023

3 Luke Grimes

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes released “Oh Ohio.” The song follows the release of his popular debut country song “No Horse To Ride,” which has already amassed over 15M global streams. Grimes, who grew up in Dayton, Ohio, wrote about the experience of leaving home and the point in one’s life when you realize that the place you come from isn’t “home” anymore, though it will always be a part of who you are.

“I left Ohio over twenty years ago to chase a dream,” said Grimes. “It was a big moment for me when I realize that Ohio wasn’t my home anymore; I’m sure many people who have moved away can relate. It felt like home for a very long time but over the years I could feel the drift. ‘Oh, Ohio’ is less of a song about leaving home and more about losing it. It’s a breakup song but with a place. Knowing your time together is over but you are a part of each other forever.”

Take a listen here.