New Music for You This Week: March 21, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Florence + Machine – “My Love”
Dance Fever, the fifth album from Florence + the Machine, is set for release on May 13. Single “My Love” just debuted alongside a video by acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde.
2Erin Kinsey – “Just Drive”
Kinsey released her debut radio single, “Just Drive”. Written by Kinsey along with Michael August and Josh Ronen and produced by Ronen, the song continues to gain momentum with over 23 million streams/views to date and counting.
3Chris Bandi – “Carolina Blue”
Written by Bandi, along with Matt Willis and Jason Massey, “Carolina Blue” is out now.
“‘Carolina Blue’ was one of the first writes that we did over zoom after the world shut down,” shares Bandi. “There are very few things in life that can take you back to a certain place or time. It could be a song that brings you back to 18 hanging out with your best friends or a white Jeep that reminds you of an ex. This song is about seeing that certain shade of blue that always brings back the memory of a flame that burnt out too soon.”
4Matt Koziol – “House to Build a Home”
Koziol is stepping out of the writer’s room and onto the main stage with his debut album ‘Wildhorse,’ due May 20th via RED Creative Records. Written and co-written entirely by Koziol, it’s a ten-song collection that recounts a decade-long journey through heartbreak, dream-chasing and self-discovery. Now he shares “House To Build A Home,” a song that paints a wishful picture of a picket-fence future from a man whose demons hold him back from reaching it.
5Lisa Morales – “Rain in the Desert”
Lisa Morales released her EP “Rain in the Desert.” These songs on Rain in the Desert EP are about having a consciousness, being aware of what’s happening to the human spirit and reaching out to help make it better,” says Morales. “The song ‘Rain in the Desert’ is a love letter in that same vein.”
6Jordan James – “Know How”
Country newcomer Jordan James is set to release his first new song of the year and fourth single overall, “Know How.” James co-wrote the song alongside Austin Goodloe, Riley Thomas, and Michael Whitworth, while producers Brad Hill (Brett Young, Maren Morris) and Lalo Guzman (Spencer Crandall) brought the song to life.
7Parker McCollum – “Carrying Your Love with Me”
Parker McCollum, the newly awarded ACM New Male Artist of the Year, is releasing a cover of the George Strait classic, “Carrying Your Love With Me.” Texan native McCollum has called Strait one of his biggest influences.
“Impossible to truly do this song justice but when I got the opportunity to try, I just couldn’t pass it up,” says McCollum.
8Everette – “Gonna Be a Problem”
Hot off the heels of their Grand Ole Opry debut that received a standing ovation, Everette – comprised of Brent Rupard and Anthony Olympia released their new song “Gonna Be A Problem.” The song was written by Everette with Ryan Tyndell and Bryan Simpson, it tells of the lengths we’ll go to for someone we’re interested in and how crazed it can make us.
9Maren Morris – “Nervous”
Maren unveils a new song, “Nervous,” out now. Written by Maren, Jimmy Robbins and frequent collaborator and The Highwomen bandmate Natalie Hemby, the track is taken from her forthcoming album, Humble Quest, out March 25 on Sony Music Nashville’s Columbia Nashville imprint
10for King & Country – “Broken Halos”
FOR KING + COUNTRY dropped their new album WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR? alongside their new music video for the track, “Broken Halos”. The duo is also gearing up for their 2022 U.S. 34-city tour which kicks off on March 31 in Southaven, MS and continues through May 22 in Franklin, Tennessee. Additionally, FOR KING + COUNTRY will offer fans a free online performance experience, What Are We Waiting For? | The Worldwide Special, filmed in the Mojave Desert in California, featuring new material from the album, airing on Monday, March 21 at 7:00 P.M. CT. The special event will be available on Facebook and YouTube.
