New Music for You This Week: March 21, 2022

3 Chris Bandi – “Carolina Blue”

Written by Bandi, along with Matt Willis and Jason Massey, “Carolina Blue” is out now.

“‘Carolina Blue’ was one of the first writes that we did over zoom after the world shut down,” shares Bandi. “There are very few things in life that can take you back to a certain place or time. It could be a song that brings you back to 18 hanging out with your best friends or a white Jeep that reminds you of an ex. This song is about seeing that certain shade of blue that always brings back the memory of a flame that burnt out too soon.”

Take a listen here.