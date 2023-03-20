New Music for You this Week-March 20, 2023

6 Landon Parker

Few things in this world can compare to a father’s love for his daughter, and with the tender new track and video for “Your Baby Girl,” emerging songwriter-artist Landon Parker gives it a soundtrack.

Ahead of his second wedding anniversary on March 13, the family-focused ballad is out now and delivers a heartwarming message written by the North Carolina native with Matt Nolen and Skip Black, as a tribute to Parker’s wife McKenzie and her dad. But it’s a theme he has now come to know personally.

Take a listen here.