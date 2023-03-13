New Music for You this Week-March 13, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Tim McGraw
Tim McGraw just released “Standing Room Only” a song taking a look at what it means to truly live life. McGraw is working on his 17th studio album to be released later this year.
Take a listen here.
2Del Barber
“I Told You So” is a new song originally written from the perspective of Barber’s neighbor who’d lost her husband, the song’s interpretation of grief has such a universal quality that even Barber ended up applying to his own life, but maybe that was its purpose all along. “Looking back, I feel like this song was a gift from [my dad],” he says.
Take a listen here.
3Morgan Myles
Powerhouse vocalist and Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice” finalist, Morgan Myles “is making the song that changed the course of her career her own”with the release of her version of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and video.
Take a listen here.
4David Tucker
Country singer/songwriter David Tuckermakes his emphatic and emotional return to the spotlight with a new single “Water It Down.” Tucker is coming off a lengthy hiatus stemming from a serious car accident that nearly cost him his life last year. The new song – and its accompanying music video – revisits the wreck that unexpectedly put his career on hold and explores the roller coaster of unpredictable emotions he experienced during his recovery.
Take a listen here.
5The Nude Party
The Nude Party returns with Rides On today via New West Records. The 13-song set was produced by The Nude Party and mixed by Sam Cohen (Kevin Morby). Rides On is the anticipated follow up to their 2020 LP Midnight Manor which debuted at #1 on the Alternative New Artists Album chart. See them in person on May 8th at Basement East.
Take a listen here.
6Track 45
Members of country music sibling trio Track45 have written songs for top artists including Justin Timberlake, Dierks Bentley, HARDY, Kylie Morgan and many others. Now the trio releases a new song, an angst-filled breakup anthem titled “Hate Me,” out now via Stoney Creek Records.
Take a listen here.
7Jo Dee Messina
Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina, a definitive collection of 11 of Jo Dee Messina’s timeless classics, is available today on Curb Records.
The new album – Messina’s first-ever vinyl release on a limited-edition, 180-gram clear vinyl with wisps of color throughout – comes along as the country sound of the 1990s continues to experience a massive resurgence. Featuring all of her most popular hits – from “Bye, Bye” and “I’m Alright” to “Lesson In Leavin,’” the Tim McGraw duet ”Bring On The Rain” and more.
Take a listen here.
8Chromeo
9Sunny Sweeney and Jamie Lin Wilson
Somewhere in Switzerland, in the middle of their 2016 European tour, two of Texas’ queens of songwriting, Sunny Sweeney and Jamie Lin Wilson, discovered they shared a deep mutual love for the music of Emmylou Harris—particularly her 2000 release, Red Dirt Girl. When you’ve worked as hard as Sweeney and Wilson, sometimes it makes sense to do something together just for fun.
Take a listen here.
10Jason Crabb and Dylan Scott
Jason Crabb is joined by multi-platinum, multi-number one country artist Dylan Scott for a new duet release of Crabb’s single “Good Morning Mercy.”
Take a listen here.