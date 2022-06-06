New Music for You This Week- June 6, 2022

10 TobyMac- “Goodness”

TobyMac will release a new album on August 19th, ahead of the release is “Goodness.”

“As most of you know, it’s been a hard, hard road for me the last couple of years,” TobyMac recalls. “I began writing this record right after losing my first born son — the first few songs I wrote, “21 Years,” “Promised Land,” and a song called “Everything About You,” were just really sad songs, lamenting songs, which you kind of would expect. At that point, I was just like, ‘Am I just going to live here? Is this my journey for the rest of my life?,’ and maybe it is sort of, but God began giving me glimpses, starting with “Help Is On the Way,” I started to really stand on that promise, and really believe that help is on the way. Where that journey sort of took me, and what I kind of landed on, was this thought: I wrote on a napkin one day, ‘you’re still the goodness in my life,’ and I started to believe that, and to see how God is good to me. That’s when I wrote “The Goodness,” and it felt like a celebration, because I began to think about how gracious God is, and how He gives us little glimpses of His goodness, even in the valley. Then I read a quote, and it led to a lot of the lyrics in this song, it said, ‘a saint is not someone who is good, but someone who experiences the goodness of God.’ I have experienced the goodness of God my whole life. There is LIFE AFTER DEATH. This record chronicles the journey I have been on over the last 2 years, and somehow through it all, I have experienced the goodness of God.”

Take a listen here.