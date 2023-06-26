New Music for You this Week- June 26, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Tigirlily Gold
Sister duo Tigirlily Gold spent more than five years honing their craft on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, perfecting their charisma and songwriting while delivering four-hour sets, three to four nights a week. Now, after signing to Monument Records in 2021, sisters Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh arrive with their debut EP,Blonde.
2Paulina Jayne
3Michael Ray
Sometimes you just follow your heart, even when you’re not sure where it’s taking you. For Michael Ray, who grew up going to – and playing at – the juke joints and hole in the walls of Central Florida with his father and grandfather, he didn’t realize he was going not just in a circle but coming full circle until he’d finished the tracking sessions for his latest Dive Bars & Broken Hearts.
4CB30
Emerging duo CB30 throw it back to small-town sunsets and open roads with their new track, “Golden Days,” out now. Written by the duo’s Christian Clementi with Jonathan Gamble and Kyle Sturrock, the nostalgic nod to eighteen, wild and free, rewinds time to the moments often taken for granted. The song follow’s the duo’s latest release “Someone Else’s Summer.”
5Charles Esten
Charles Esten returns to a past haunt “In A Bar Somewhere,” out now.
Co-written by Esten with Neil Medley and Jason Gantt on Zoom while the celebrated actor was on-location in Barbados for Netflix’s global hit Outer Banks in 2021, the hypnotic Marshall Altman-produced track mixes quiet beauty with a sense of secret turmoil, all in dreamlike detail.
6Próxima Parada
Indie-rockers Próxima Parada share their new song “Tunnel Through A Mountain.”
“We wrote it while driving east in Colorado on February 18, 2020, says Nick Larson (vocals, keys, guitar). “I was driving the van and Kevin was sitting in the passenger seat with an ukulele, and the lyrics flew out of us as we took in our surroundings. We never spoke about the song’s meaning as we were writing it, but we both tacitly understood. We were sitting with how to overcome obstacles that feel insurmountable, and every ‘I know we can do it again’ is us affirming the support of others.” See the band at Basement East on October 25th.
7Nat Myers
Nat Myers released his debut album Yellow Peril today via Easy Eye Sound, a collection which calls on the sounds of the Delta blues to confront modern-day injustices. Produced by Dan Auerbach, Yellow Peril finds the Northern Kentucky musician carrying on the genre’s traditions while shattering every stereotype that comes with them.
8Naomi Cooke Johnson
Naomi Cooke Johnson – former lead vocalist of Runaway June who co-wrote many of the trio’s acclaimed hits including the Top 5 smash “Buy My Own Drinks” – makes her official solo debut in the Country music scene today (6/23). With powerhouse vocals, a fiery attitude, and an irresistibly upbeat tempo, “Girls of Summer,” is fans’ first taste of blazing new music from Cooke Johnson who has truly come into her own as a solo artist.
9Brad Paisley
Country music superstar Brad Paisley is premiering a new song today across all digital platforms, “So Many Summers.” Written by Brad, Ross Copperman and Lee Thomas Miller, “So Many Summers” is the second song off his to-be-released album Son of The Mountains. It will be Brad’s first album with Universal Music Group Nashville.
