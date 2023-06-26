New Music for You this Week- June 26, 2023

6 Próxima Parada

Indie-rockers Próxima Parada share their new song “Tunnel Through A Mountain.”

“We wrote it while driving east in Colorado on February 18, 2020, says Nick Larson (vocals, keys, guitar). “I was driving the van and Kevin was sitting in the passenger seat with an ukulele, and the lyrics flew out of us as we took in our surroundings. We never spoke about the song’s meaning as we were writing it, but we both tacitly understood. We were sitting with how to overcome obstacles that feel insurmountable, and every ‘I know we can do it again’ is us affirming the support of others.” See the band at Basement East on October 25th.

