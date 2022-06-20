New Music for You this Week- June 20th, 2022

5 Luke Combs – “The Kind of Love We Make”

Luke Combs’ highly anticipated new single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” is out now.

Of the song, Combs shares, “I wrote this song in Montana with Dan and Reid Isbell and my guitar tech Jamie Davis, who used to be in a band with Dan. I met Jamie through Dan. Jamie had the idea, and Dan and Reid brought it to me and I thought it was a killer melody. It ended up being one of those songs that wrote itself. Dan, Reid and I are all having kids within a month of each other, so maybe this song had something to do with that.”

Take a listen here.