New Music for You this Week – June 13

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Lewis Brice – “Livin”
Lewis Brice releases his new single “Livin,” which “showcases the fun and wild side of his artistry (PopWrapped).” PopWrapped exclusively premiered the track, noting that “the single’s production accompanies the lyrics in the song perfectly.”
Take a listen here.
2Brooks Forsyth – “Everlasting Love”
Blending elements of rock and pop with organic Americana sounds, the 2022 release features fiddle and banjo highlights, supported by groovin’ electric guitar. Tipping his hat to the award-winning entertainers who recorded the track before him, Forsyth’s easy-does-it, conversational alto vocals enliven the composition to revive the tune as a unique all-time classic.
Take a listen here.
3Nicolle Galyon – “Winner”
The song which was written with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, Galyon shares, “Everything that is born must be given a name and mine is ironic. I’ve spent my life jumping from one achievement to the next only to look back and recognize that I was actually born in Winner (South Dakota). And I felt it was finally time to redefine what success looked like for me.”
Take a listen here.
4Bill Anderson – As Far as I Can See, the Best Of
Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson released a new album of some of the famed singer/songwriter’s hits, As Far As I Can See: The Best Of which includes a duet with Dolly Parton.
“Needless to say I am thrilled over my new association with UMG. Not only do they have 23 years’ worth of my back catalog ready to introduce to the digital world, but I am reuniting with Dolly Parton on this project,” says Anderson. “Dolly sang some demos for me (and with me) back in the early sixties when she was new in town. One was a duet called, ‘If It’s All The Same To You,’ which had gone missing for years. UMG has recovered it and included it along with my and Dolly’s new duet in this package. That’s called connecting the dots across more than fifty years. How cool is that?”
Take a listen here.
5Carrie Underwood – Denim & Rhinestones
Carrie Underwood releases her highly anticipated new album Denim & Rhinestones today. Underwood kicked off her release celebration last night with a global Amazon Music livestream concert from The Historic Bell Tower in downtown Nashville.
Underwood recently announced her new U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, the new tour will kick off in October, making stops in 43 U.S. cities including New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena before concluding in March 2023 with special guest Jimmie Allen on all dates.
Take a listen here.
6Jordan Fletcher – “Death and Taxes”
Jacksonville-born and Nashville-based singer/songwriter Jordan Fletcher conveys his personal story with play-by-play urgency and intense attention to detail. All of the songs Jordan sings are 100% autobiographical and delivered as soulful country, spiked with a light-hearted rock spirit that brings hard-fought life lessons to the masses through honest songwriting.
Take a listen here.
7Chris Lane + Lauren Alaina – “Dancin’ in the Moonlight”
Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina are combining for the very first time on all new duet “Dancin’ In The Moonlight,” out now.
“I’m so excited to have new music to share today alongside one of the most talented, fun people to work with, Lauren Alaina,” Lane says. “The first time I heard this take on ‘Dancin’ In The Moonlight,’ it was a demo I kept listening to on repeat. It sounds like summer to me and feels like the kind of song you want to put on when you’re on the boat, at a bonfire, grilling, or hanging with the people you love. I love the classic feel it has, and I love that I get to share it with my second-favorite Lauren. Can’t wait for you to hear it, and to perform it all summer long!”
Take a listen here.
8King Calaway – “When I Get Home”
King Calaway made a surprise appearance during Zac Brown Band’s CMA Fest performance at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night when Brown welcomed the band on stage to perform the new song to an energetic, packed-out crowd.
The band – comprised of Chris Deaton, Simon Dumas, Chad Michael Jervis and Caleb Miller – knew from the moment they heard it that they had to cut it.
“The song is about grace and overcoming challenges to better yourself,” says Chris Deaton. “I think anyone can relate to the lyrical message.”
Take a listen here.
9Scott Clay – “Let It All Lay Bare”
Clay released the title track from his upcoming album due out in September.
“I thought about keeping this song’s true inspiration to myself, because it is a little raw,” says Clay, “but I am trying to push to the edge of what I feel comfortable sharing in an effort to expose a more complete, authentic version of myself to listeners.”
Take a listen here.
10American Aquarium – Chicamacomico
Intricately penned from a range of perspectives–a spouse, a parent, a best friend, a child, and a grandchild—this project captures frontman BJ Barham’s ability to tackle real and harsh subjects in a manner that is both wildly insightful and unmistakably grounded.
The band will have first-ever headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium set for the week after Chicamacomico is released, June 17.
Take a listen here.