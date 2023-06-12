New Music for You this Week- June 12th, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Maren Morris & Jessie Murph
Jessie Murph has released her new single “Texas” featuring GRAMMY-winning artist Maren Morris.
In speaking about “Texas,” Jessie says: “I’ve been singing Maren’s songs since I was a little girl. She’s someone I’ve always looked up to and I’m so grateful to have her as my first ever feature – especially on a song like ‘Texas’ that I love so much!”
Maren adds: “Being a Texan, the title alone of this song grabbed my attention. It’s a vulnerable breakup song with teeth. Jessie is so grounded and thoughtful in what she’s doing, and I love that we got to collaborate on this song together.”
Take a listen here.
2MAJOR
Soul Singer MAJOR. aka “Mr. Why I Love You” delivers a new EP “The Hope Of My Soul“, dedicated to love, mental wellness, and self-care.
Take a listen here.
3Uncle Kracker
Uncle Kracker, has released his first proper single since the notorious pandemic. The nostalgic “Sweet 16” weaves the infectious melodies and clever lyricism he’s always been known for.
Take a listen here.
4Brooke Eden
Brooke Eden today releases her most confident and commanding project yet, the four-track EP, Outlaw Love. Available across all streaming platforms now, Outlaw Love is a personal statement of unapologetic love and resilience from the critically acclaimed artist.
Take a listen here.
5Noah Thompson
ABC’s American Idol winner Noah Thompson, who has over one million monthly listeners, delivers everything fans have been waiting for with his highly anticipated debut EP Middle of God Knows Where, available now. Featuring fan-favorites, Thompson’s exemplary debut project showcases the ample growth as an artist, the former construction worker turned country music star, has achieved in just one year.
Take a listen here.
6King Calaway
King Calaway today announced the upcoming release of their exceptionally diverse and carefully curated new album, Tennessee’s Waiting, available across all streaming platforms on August 4. The album’s title track, “Tennessee’s Waiting,” is available now.
Take a listen here.
7Greensky Bluegrass
Greensky Bluegrass are thrilled to share “Get Out.” “‘Get Out’ is anchored in internal reflection but also includes commentary on our society’s struggle to better itself,” says Paul Hoffman (mandolin, vocals). “Recognizing patterns in our behavior doesn’t always make them easy to correct.”
Take a listen here.
8Lewis Brice
Lewis Brice shares with the world the small town love he’s a “Product Of” in title track to upcoming album. The single features his brother, multi-platinum selling artist Lee Brice, and is a nod to their parents and upbringing in South Carolina.
Take a listen here.
9Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood announces Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition), coming out Sept. 22. Produced by Underwood and David Garcia, the deluxe features six new tracks including “Out of That Truck” and her brand-new song out today, “Take Me Out.”
Take a listen here.
10Colby Acuff
Colby Acuff’s anticipated major label debut album, Western White Pines, is out today via Sony Music Nashville.
In celebration of the new music, Acuff will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Tuesday, August 1. Reflecting on the album, Acuff shares, “Western White Pines is a project full of some of my favorite songs. The record is unique in all aspects of the word. You will never hear the same song twice, but you will know that it’s a Colby Acuff record.”
Take a listen here.