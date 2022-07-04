New Music for You this Week – July 4, 2022

9 Alyssa Bonagura – “Other Side of the World”

Bonagura directed and edited this video for “Other Side of the World” In talking about the video, she shared, “I’ve always had a love for London because I went to college in England and made some of the best friends of my life while I was there. Ever since I graduated, I’ve always split my time going back and forth from Nashville to London. When I was thinking of a video concept for ’Other Side of The World,’ I thought an American/British love story would be the perfect fit because all my favorite romantic comedies are British! It was so much fun because I got to call on two of my friends in the UK, Dan Wharton (cinematographer) and Steve Shirley (a London-based actor), to help me bring my vision to life. So, while I was filming here in Franklin, TN, with the amazing cinematographer Sean C Kennedy (who’s coincidentally from the UK as well), I was sending Dan and Steve a list of shots I wanted them to film in London for a day. I think the romantic longing feeling you get when you listen to this song finally came to life in such a big way in the video!”

