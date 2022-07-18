New Music for You this Week – July 18, 2022

2 Lera Lynn- Something More Than Love

Lera Lynn’s anticipated new album, Something More Than Love, is out now.

Produced and largely performed by Lynn and her partner Todd Lombardo (Kacey Musgraves, Donovan Woods, Kathleen Edwards), Something More Than Love was written following the birth of Lynn and Lombardo’s first child during the early months of the pandemic. Across these eleven tracks, Lynn chronicles this newfound experience—processing her intimate self-reflections and transforming them into an album that highlights universal themes of renewal, interconnectedness, surrender and sacrifice.