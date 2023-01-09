New Music for You this Week – January 9, 2023

9 H.C. McEntire

H.C. McEntire kicks off the new year with a moving new single, “Rows of Clover,” released today.

She states, “The chorus lyrics in ‘Rows of Clover’ arrived before anything else on this album. They are dark and straightforward, unapologetic—a body in pain, a broken spirit, a tired heart. I needed to acknowledge my grief and depression in an unmistakable way; to name it and know the feeling of it being lifted by my lungs. In contrast, and written much later, the verses offer observations of a more poetic kind, kneeling beside that same garden bed: hunters planting millet and rye; a fawn born in the front yard; sundown through cedars; burn barrels roaring orange; fresh pink ribbons tagging the ridgeline around me. From the center, looking out—I sowed the red clover, to start over again.”