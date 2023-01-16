New Music for you this Week-January 16,2023

2 Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley will release his 10th studio album Gravel & Gold on February 24th.”It’s been four years since I put out an album, and part of the reason for that is that I wrote and recorded two records that I didn’t feel were good enough and had to start over…twice,” explains Bentley. “I’m going to be able look back on it for the rest of my life and be like, yeah, that was harder than I thought it would be, but zero regrets. I had to get it right. That’s the Gravel & Gold of it all.”

“Same Ol’ Me” from the upcoming album is out now.

Take a listen here.