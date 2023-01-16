New Music for you this Week-January 16,2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Lukas Graham-Mickey Guyton
Lukas Graham and Mickey Guyton team up for a reflective ballad “Home Movies.”
About the track, Lukas says, “Home Movies is a ballad, a duet that looks at life rather than love. The coincidence of boy meets girl and the retrospective understanding that life is lived in the present but understood backwards.”
Take a listen here.
2Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley will release his 10th studio album Gravel & Gold on February 24th.”It’s been four years since I put out an album, and part of the reason for that is that I wrote and recorded two records that I didn’t feel were good enough and had to start over…twice,” explains Bentley. “I’m going to be able look back on it for the rest of my life and be like, yeah, that was harder than I thought it would be, but zero regrets. I had to get it right. That’s the Gravel & Gold of it all.”
“Same Ol’ Me” from the upcoming album is out now.
Take a listen here.
3Dustin Lynch
“Stars Like Confetti” is the latest song for Dustin Lynch. Mixing nostalgia and passion into a blast of upbeat Country-Rock, the Josh Thompson, Thomas Rhett, and Zach Crowell-penned track is tailor-made for Lynch’s exhilarating live shows. Also produced by Crowell, the ringing guitars and classic dobro meet a pounding pulse as the heartbeat to Lynch’s bursting vocal, full of energy and ready to move fans by the tens of thousands.
Take a listen here.
4Alana Springsteen
Alana Springsteen shares her first record, “you don’t deserve a country song,” with the announce of her hotly anticipated debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING, via Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville. As the 22-year-old critically acclaimed artist-songwriter recently revealed on social media, it’s a three-part collection documenting the heartache, excitement, and immense transformation of early adulthood – a journey that begins with the album’s first installment,
Take a listen here.
5Blessings Offor
Multi-instrumentalist Blessing Offor has released his full length debut My Tribe, available on all major music platforms now. Blessing takes the themes introduced on his Brighter Days EP, and fully dives in with a sense of optimism, swagger, groove, and authenticity. A blend of realism and hope serve as the backdrop for this 16-track record –an honest accounting of Blessing’s singular life experience, and his unique journey to the heart of Music City and beyond.
Take a listen here.
6Jared James Nichols
Singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Gibson brand ambassador Jared James Nichols, who was recently named the #1 “young gun making the Gibson Les Paul cool again” by Guitar World, has released his self-titled new studio album.
Take a listen here.
7Chris Young
After teasing new music to his more than 6 million social media followers, multi-platinum global entertainer Chris Young has released two new tunes today, Friday, January 13. The romantic new single “Looking For You” and sentimental new song “All Dogs Go To Heaven.”
Take a listen here.
8Diplo-Kodak Black-Koe Wetzel
Diplo returns as acclaimed country music star Thomas Wesley with a new track, “Wasted,” featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, and an accompanying video directed by long-time collaborator Austin Peters. Diplo(Thomas Wesley) will be at the Wildhorse on March 13th.
Take a listen here.
9Theory of a Deadman
Multi-platinum rock band Theory Of A Deadman has released their new single “Ambulance” alongside the announcement their new studio album, Dinosaur,will be released March 17th. They will be in Nashville on March 7th at Brooklyn Bowl.
Take a listen here.
10Miley Cyrus
Cyrus just released a new single “Flowers” her first single from her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation. The new song talks about finding joy after a break up, the song was also released on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, the buzz on social media is that this is an anthem about him.
Take a listen here.