New Music for You this Week- December 5,2022

By
Donna Vissman
-

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Jackson White

photo from Jackson White/credit Daniel C White Photography

Brentwood High School student, Jackson White just released his first single- “The Only Gift.”

He comes from a musical family. Jackson’s grandparents were both singers. Jackson’s father is Grammy, CMA and ACM winning country artist, songwriter, and producer Bryan White. (So Much For Pretending, Someone Else’s Star, From This Moment On (with Shania Twain) His mother is actress Erika Page known for One Life to Live, Second Noah and Resurrection BLVD.

Take a listen here. 

2Honey County

photo from Honey County

Honey County is bringing something sweet to the holiday season, releasing the brand-new song “Sugar on Snow” everywhere today (12/2). The candy-coated track is a holiday celebration for all, acknowledging the atmosphere of the season in a way that everyone can enjoy.

Take a listen here. 

3Keith Burns

photo from YouTube

Country Singer/Songwriter and founding member of ACM and AMA award-winning group Trick Pony, Keith Burns is back with a soon-to-be Honky Tonk classic, “Came Here To Drink.”  The new video was shot on Nashville’s Lower Broadway on a Saturday night and It provided Burns and the video’s directors, Riley Mau and Ray T with a constantly changing cast of characters.

Take a listen here. 

4Adeem the Artist

photo from Adeem the Artist

Adeem the the Artist has a new album, White Trash Revelry—out today via their own label, Four Quarters Records (more on that below)—Adeem makes a case that their songs and performances won’t be holding them back. Brandi Carlile recently called Adeem “one of the best writers in roots music.”

Take a listen here. 

5The Milk Carton Kids

photo by David McClister

The Milk Carton Kids are premiering their newest single “When You’re Gone” which hails from the band’s forthcoming record, due in early 2023.

Take a listen here. 

6Brett Young

photo from Brett Young

Brett Young today releases a new version of his heartfelt song, “You Ain’t Here To Kiss Me.”

The song tells the story of a narrator flying alone on New Year’s Eve, reflecting on his recent heartbreak. Never afraid to open up about his own experiences,

Take a listen here. 

7Taylon Hope

Taylon Hope has released a cover of the seasonal Christmas song, “Silent Night,” The song was penned by Joseph Mohr and was first recorded in 1905. The popular Christmas carol has remained a popular success, appearing in films and multiple successful recordings, as well as being quoted in other musical compositions.

Take a listen here. 

8David Starr

Singer/songwriter, David Starr, releases the fifth single from his upcoming EP Better Me. “Any Chance Of Going Home” features Starr’s signature storytelling lyrics, classic acoustic fingerpicking, warm fiddle, and stellar vocals from Starr and Irene Kelley. Out today, it is available on all streaming platforms.
Take a listen here. 

9Jelly Roll

photo from Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll released “she.”

“‘she’ is about the struggle of addiction. ‘she’ is about talking about the elephant in the room and addressing head on the heroin and fentanyl epidemic that is sweeping the nation; the pharmaceutical pill problem that is sweeping the nation, and has been for a long time,” says Jelly Roll. “And I feel like it’s an artist’s responsibility to speak for those who sometimes can’t always speak for themselves.”

Take a listen here. 

10Benjamin Dakota Rogers

photo from Benjamin Dakota Rogers

Viral folk artist Benjamin Dakota Rogers recently announced his anticipated studio full-length, Paint Horse, set to arrive on February 17, 2023. Rogers’ began receiving attention on TikTok earlier this year where acoustic videos of songs from the upcoming album, “John Came Home” and a cover of Willie Nelson’s “Blackjack County Chain,” have amassed well over 12 million views. Today, he is sharing an official live video for a new single from the 13-track set, “Arlo.

Take a listen here. 

