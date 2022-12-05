New Music for You this Week- December 5,2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Jackson White
Brentwood High School student, Jackson White just released his first single- “The Only Gift.”
He comes from a musical family. Jackson’s grandparents were both singers. Jackson’s father is Grammy, CMA and ACM winning country artist, songwriter, and producer Bryan White. (So Much For Pretending, Someone Else’s Star, From This Moment On (with Shania Twain) His mother is actress Erika Page known for One Life to Live, Second Noah and Resurrection BLVD.
Take a listen here.
2Honey County
Honey County is bringing something sweet to the holiday season, releasing the brand-new song “Sugar on Snow” everywhere today (12/2). The candy-coated track is a holiday celebration for all, acknowledging the atmosphere of the season in a way that everyone can enjoy.
Take a listen here.
3Keith Burns
Country Singer/Songwriter and founding member of ACM and AMA award-winning group Trick Pony, Keith Burns is back with a soon-to-be Honky Tonk classic, “Came Here To Drink.” The new video was shot on Nashville’s Lower Broadway on a Saturday night and It provided Burns and the video’s directors, Riley Mau and Ray T with a constantly changing cast of characters.
Take a listen here.
4Adeem the Artist
Adeem the the Artist has a new album, White Trash Revelry—out today via their own label, Four Quarters Records (more on that below)—Adeem makes a case that their songs and performances won’t be holding them back. Brandi Carlile recently called Adeem “one of the best writers in roots music.”
Take a listen here.
5The Milk Carton Kids
The Milk Carton Kids are premiering their newest single “When You’re Gone” which hails from the band’s forthcoming record, due in early 2023.
Take a listen here.
6Brett Young
Brett Young today releases a new version of his heartfelt song, “You Ain’t Here To Kiss Me.”
The song tells the story of a narrator flying alone on New Year’s Eve, reflecting on his recent heartbreak. Never afraid to open up about his own experiences,
Take a listen here.
7Taylon Hope
Taylon Hope has released a cover of the seasonal Christmas song, “Silent Night,” The song was penned by Joseph Mohr and was first recorded in 1905. The popular Christmas carol has remained a popular success, appearing in films and multiple successful recordings, as well as being quoted in other musical compositions.
Take a listen here.
8David Starr
9Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll released “she.”
“‘she’ is about the struggle of addiction. ‘she’ is about talking about the elephant in the room and addressing head on the heroin and fentanyl epidemic that is sweeping the nation; the pharmaceutical pill problem that is sweeping the nation, and has been for a long time,” says Jelly Roll. “And I feel like it’s an artist’s responsibility to speak for those who sometimes can’t always speak for themselves.”
Take a listen here.
10Benjamin Dakota Rogers
Viral folk artist Benjamin Dakota Rogers recently announced his anticipated studio full-length, Paint Horse, set to arrive on February 17, 2023. Rogers’ began receiving attention on TikTok earlier this year where acoustic videos of songs from the upcoming album, “John Came Home” and a cover of Willie Nelson’s “Blackjack County Chain,” have amassed well over 12 million views. Today, he is sharing an official live video for a new single from the 13-track set, “Arlo.
Take a listen here.