New Music for You this Week- December 19,2022

11 Brantley Gilbert-Blake Shelton-Vince Gill

Co-written with Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps and Taylor Phillips, album opener “Heaven By Then” highlights a way of life that can often feel like it’s disappearing, as the pace of everyday life continues to speed up.

“‘Heaven By Then’ came out of a conversation during a writers retreat in Texas that we do every year. A guitar ended up in HARDY’s lap, which is usually a good sign that it’s about to turn into something special. I think we all knew that as it was being written. It came to life that night.

“To have Blake Shelton and Vince Gill on the song meant so much to me. Those two brought so much to the table and gave it a voice I didn’t have. We were all in separate places when we recorded, but it was a cool way for everyone to put their spin on it. They just did what felt natural and sonically you hear that,” he concludes.

Take a listen here.