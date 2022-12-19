New Music for You this Week- December 19,2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Track 45
Rising country trio Track45 sends warm wishes your way this holiday season with a special gift of an unreleased song called “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
Jenna, Ben and KK Johnson remind us of the warmth the holidays can bring no matter how difficult the year. Simple things like decorating the tree, building a fire or playing Nat King Cole can deliver magic that makes you feel like a kid again.
Take a listen here.
2Butch Walker, Elizabeth Cook, and Katie Pruitt
Butch Walker, Elizabeth Cook, and Katie Pruitt released their rendition of Jim Croce’s “Walkin’ Back to Georgia” today via New West Records. 100% of the proceeds from the single will benefit The Georgia Music Foundation, a non-profit supporting programs of music education, preservation and outreach while fostering an appreciation for the state’s rich music heritage.
Take a listen here.
3Coleman Jennings and The Roaddogs
4Russell Dickerson
Russell Dickerson’s next single, “God Gave Me A Girl,” is out now. First sharing the song with the world on his recent self-titled album, Dickerson produced the single alongside Zach Crowell, the pair also wrote the song with Ashley Gorley and Chase McGill. The heartfelt, mid-tempo track tells the story of a narrator reflecting on how God led him to the love of his life after a string of heartbreaks.
“I love a love song, which is probably pretty clear to everyone at this point,” said Dickerson. “Once we latched onto the alliteration of it everything started building from there and the lyrics are very authentic to me, but I think relatable in that sometimes elusive search for the right person.”
Take a listen here.
5Paige King Johnson
Country music singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson is excited to release the acoustic video for her new Christmas single “Santa Train,” just in time for the holidays! Johnson’s roaring version of this bluegrass classic paints a portrait of small-town America during the Christmas season that brings excitement to the festivities during this particular time of year.
Take a listen here.
6Exile
Legendary pop/country crossover band Exile have released a music video in support of their new holiday single, “Lovin’ Little Christmas Night.”
“We think the video captures the essence of the song – the joys of of a wonderful Christmas season with loved ones,” expressed Exile.
Take a listen here.
7Drew Baldridge
Drew Baldridge today released “The Best Gift for Christmas,” a brand-new original Christmas song dedicated to his baby boy due this month. Written by Baldridge alongside Jimmy Yeary and Nick Schwarz and produced by Nick Schwarz, “The Best Gift for Christmas” reflects on Baldridge’s Christmas memories from childhood as well as what he’s looking forward to most this Christmas – the birth of his first child.
Take a listen here.
8Sara Noelle
Sara Noelle’s new single “I’ll Sleep ‘Til Christmas” beams in scenes from a December night, alternating between quiet, cozy darkness and a snow swirling melody to get lost in. The song is Noelle’s latest annual holiday original, following “Like Snow (Slowly Falling)” and “Christmas at Sea,” all produced by Dan Duszynski.
Take a listen here.
9Jaimee Harris
Songwriter Jaimee Harris sat down to write what would become her new single, “Love Is Gonna Come Again.” “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, my local music community and family experienced a tremendous amount of loss beginning in 2016,” remembers Harris. “I wanted so badly to encourage the grieving friends around me, particularly those who had lost their partners.” The song, originally started in 2017, was completed a few years later with Harris’s friend and frequent collaborator, Graham Weber. “He helped me by asking questions about what I’d want someone to say to me,” Harris says. “I realized what I’d want is for someone to acknowledge my pain, tell me it’s okay to not have a deadline on grief, and they’d hold onto that hope I couldn’t grab a hold of quite yet.”
Take a listen here.
10Logan Mize
Logan Mize ushers in the holiday season with a video for his tender holiday love song “Wrapped,” which features his wife Jill Martin and appears on his EP ‘Merry Christmas from Logan Mize.’ In the video, Mize kisses the holiday blues away and celebrates the gift of love in a bar-turned-winter wonderland. Like the presents underneath the tree, the two singers are also “wrapped.”
Take a listen here.
11Brantley Gilbert-Blake Shelton-Vince Gill
Co-written with Brock Berryhill, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, Randy Montana, Hunter Phelps and Taylor Phillips, album opener “Heaven By Then” highlights a way of life that can often feel like it’s disappearing, as the pace of everyday life continues to speed up.
“‘Heaven By Then’ came out of a conversation during a writers retreat in Texas that we do every year. A guitar ended up in HARDY’s lap, which is usually a good sign that it’s about to turn into something special. I think we all knew that as it was being written. It came to life that night.
“To have Blake Shelton and Vince Gill on the song meant so much to me. Those two brought so much to the table and gave it a voice I didn’t have. We were all in separate places when we recorded, but it was a cool way for everyone to put their spin on it. They just did what felt natural and sonically you hear that,” he concludes.
Take a listen here.