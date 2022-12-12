New Music for You this Week- December 12, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Carolyn Miller

Fresh off four single releases, a sold out show with Nate Smith and Kylie Morgan, and her ever-growing Nashville-based female showcase series (“The Women of Country Presents: Carolyn Miller & Friends”), Carolyn Miller delivers a soulful rendition of the Christmas classic, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” available now on all streaming platforms.

Take a listen here.

Drake White

Written by White with Ben Chapman and produced by Jonathan Singleton, “Pound Cake” is a soulful and syrupy groove featuring a baking-heavy metaphor. The lighthearted song shows off White’s fun-loving side and sees the cosmic Country singer spin a story about taking a quick break from doing some baking in the kitchen with a significant other. “Gimme some of that pound cake / So thick and sweet,” he sings. “Some of that pound cake / Bring a man to his knees / There ain’t much more that I can take / Gimme some of that pound cake.”

Take a listen here.

Tommy (C. Thomas) Howell

The simple track truly does lend itself to a perfect lullaby, which is what Howell loves most about it. He says, “You can imagine yourself underneath the starry skies in front of a campfire, with your horse and someone that you really enjoy. And that’s such a peaceful, beautiful space.”

Take a listen here.

Myron Elkins

Singer, songwriter and musician Myron Elkins’ new song, “Wrong Side of the River,” is debuting today and will be featured in Paramount Network’s hit show, “Yellowstone,” this Sunday, December 11.

Take a listen here.

Landon Parker

Landon Parker has come a long way from his Yadkinville, North Carolina, roots. From all-night gigs on Lower Broadway to Tim McGraw’s publishing company, nationwide tours and more. But with his upcoming EP, ‘Hits Home,’ the newcomer stays true to his raising – and his pure-Country style.

Take a listen here.

Andrea Bocelli and Pentatonix

Legendary Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, his 25-year-old son Matteo and his 10-year-old daughter Virginia have teamed up with one of the most innovative vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix, to record an inspiring new version of the festive classic “Do You Hear What I Hear.”

Take a listen here.

Jon Langston

Jon Langston taps into the holiday spirit with the music video for “I Only Want You For Christmas.” Taking the stage for karaoke with “Santa” to perform the track, the clip was filmed at festive Nashville favorite, Santa’s Pub.

Originally recorded by one of his musical heroes, Alan Jackson, Langston’s vocals shine on his rendition of the song, steeped in steel guitar. Langston’s spin on “I Only Want You For Christmas” follows his recent release “Give You My All.”

Take a listen here.

Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins released his video for “Love Walks Through The Rain” featuring Melissa Etheridge.

“As I have often said, my favorite videos are those that follow the storyline of the song,” Adkins shared with CMT. “This one is no different. The directors, Mike Stryker and Andrew Rozario, did a great job of letting the music tell the story.”

Runaway June

Runaway June takes the (sleigh) reins in their own gloves and delivers a “Cowboy For Christmas.” The original track written by the ladies of Runaway June (Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall, and Stevie Woodward) alongside writer and producer Paul Sikes is available across all streaming platforms just in time for the holiday season.

“We are so excited about our new Christmas song,” says band member Jennifer Wayne. “I’ve had this idea stirring around in my head since we released our Christmas album a few years ago and was just waiting for the right time and right people to write it with. There is such a beauty and romance in the American West, and we wanted to capture that imagery combined with Christmas spirit.”

Take a listen here.

Kenny Chesney

Anyone who’s seen Kenny Chesney’s social media over the last few days knows about the passing of his beloved rescue, Ruby. He wrote that the red and white mix “lived her life never holding anything against anybody. She had an ancient, calming soul. She was honest and authentic, she was a protector… Ruby loved the sun and how it felt on her face. She and I had that in common… I’m going to miss her, especially in the mornings. That’s when she and I really connected. So bye-bye, Ruby. You were a very good girl. We loved you and thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally. You were one heaven of a dog.”

All proceeds from the song will be donated to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. Additional donations may be made through their website: www.strayrescue.org. Be sure to note the gift “In Honor of Da Ruba Girl” – and help make other abandoned animals’ holidays brighter while they’re waiting on their forever home.

Take a listen here.