New Music for You this Week – August, 22, 2022

1 Allie Colleen- “Feels Like”

Singer/songwriter, Allie Colleen, has announced the release of her new thought-provoking and emotional single, “Feels Like.”

“I’ve always wanted a love song that I could live out when I sang it. For me, every single memory, every single recount in this song comes from a very special place in my life when I felt more loved than I’ve ever felt,” reflects Allie Colleen. ”In my case, of course, almost every memory is a childhood memory or a memory with friends or family, not so much romantic memories, except one, but that’s up to the interpreter.”

