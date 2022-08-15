New Music for You This Week- August, 15, 2022

6 Julian Taylor – “Wide Awake”

Americana/folk singer-songwriter Julian Taylor has released his new single, “Wide Awake” from his forthcoming album.

Says Julian of the thoughts behind the song, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life. I deal with feelings of regret. I know that what I think about has a lot to do with my own happiness and the energy that I put out into the world. I know that I am perfect in all of my imperfectness, and that everything that has happened needed to happen exactly the way that it did. Who I am and where I come from means so much because of the struggle that it took for my family to get here in the first place. What I have done and where my thoughts and actions have taken me is important because it has helped shape who I am and who I continue to become. We are interwoven and we are all so fortunate to be a part of the universal fabric of life. When I look at things that way, I am so grateful for everything and for everyone who has ever shown me love. I can only hope that I have repaid the favor in some way.”

Take a listen here.