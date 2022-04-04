New Music for You this Week: April 4, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Carrie Underwood – “Ghost Story”
Written by Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia and co-produced by David Garcia and Underwood, the superstar describes “Ghost Story” as “a different take on a revenge song, which is something I love to sing about. Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”
Take a listen here.
2Angie Rey – “I Ain’t the Middle of the Road”
Country Artist / Songwriter Angie Rey releases her new single “I Ain’t the Middle of the Road,” available now on all streaming platforms. The single was written by Rebecca Lynn Howard, Elisha Hoffman, Gwen Sabastian and Louis Newman, and produced by Jase Williams and Trey Bruce. The song, a perfect introduction for this young talent, was an early favorite for Rey who believes it captures her “take no prisoners” spirit.
Take a listen here.
3Lyle Lovett – “12th of June”
Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett is set to release his first new album in ten years; 12th of June will be released May 13 on Verve Records. The title track 12th of June is out now, Lovett will make a stop on his tour at the Opry House on August 17th.
Take a listen here.
4Gareth Dunlop – “Animal”
Belfast singer-songwriter Gareth Dunlop released the title track of his upcoming album Animal (out April 22). It was inspired by the artist’s internal monologue about hangups and oddities in songwriting. Dunlop explains: “A great piece of advice I once received was to ‘write like no-one will ever hear it.’ It tricks my brain into being more honest with myself than I normally would.” Dunlop will be in Nashville on May 18 at TPAC.
Take a listen here.
5Thomas Rhett – “Where We Started”
Thomas Rhett released his sixth studio album with collaborations with Katy Perry, Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard and Russell Dickerson.
Take a listen here.
6Matt Koziol -“House to Build a Home”
Koziol will release his debut album in May. Take a listen to this self-penned song that serves as a reminder that it’s the love inside a house that makes it a home.
Take a listen here.
7Riley Clemmons – “Godsend” featuring Brett Young
Clemmons released a new duet version of “Godsend feat. Brett Young. Riley shares: “My hope is that anyone who listens might find themselves somewhere within these melodies and stories and be reminded that so much of the pain, healing, and joy we experience is more common and unifying than we could ever imagine.”
Take a listen here.
8Jordyn Stoddard – “In My Dreams”
Indie pop singer, Jordyn Stoddard releases her new single “In My Dreams” is out now. Stoddard moved to Nashville at the age of 18 to pursue her dream of being an entertainer. The 23-year-old quickly positioned herself as a triple threat in Music City, as a writer, performer, and multi-talented instrumentalist.
Take a listen here.
9Joedi Silvers- “Honky Tonk Night”
Rising Nashville newcomer and Season 20 American Idol contestant Joedi Silvers is giving fans a taste of what’s to come from the neo-traditionalist with his retro-cool new single, “Honky Tonk Night.”
Take a listen here.
10Billy Ray Cyrus – Snoop Dog
They’re the epitome of artists who’ve transcended genres, and on Friday, April 1, entertainment icons Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg come together with The Avila Brothers for a “A Hard Working Man,” released via Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG.
Take a listen here.