New Music for You this Week: April 4, 2022

4 Gareth Dunlop – “Animal”

Belfast singer-songwriter Gareth Dunlop released the title track of his upcoming album Animal (out April 22). It was inspired by the artist’s internal monologue about hangups and oddities in songwriting. Dunlop explains: “A great piece of advice I once received was to ‘write like no-one will ever hear it.’ It tricks my brain into being more honest with myself than I normally would.” Dunlop will be in Nashville on May 18 at TPAC.

Take a listen here.