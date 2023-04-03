New Music for You this Week- April 3,2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

Charlie Puth -Dan + Shay

Charlie Puth, joins forces with three-time GRAMMY Award-winning and multi-platinum duo Dan + Shay for their new song “That’s Not How This Works.”

Produced and written by Puth and co-written with Dan Smyers, “That’s Not How This Works” opens with soft solo vocals featuring Puth accompanied by only his piano, narrating the back-and-forth of a relationship at its end.

Take a listen here.

Jenna Paulette

On the heels of being named Apple Music’s Country Riser of the Month for March, Paulette arrives with her debut album, The Girl I Was.

The concept for the album, produced by Will Bundy with impressive writer credits including Rhett Akins, Jessie Jo Dillon and Ashley McBryde, surfaced while Paulette was attending a writers’ retreat. She was driving alone, content with her blue heeler as her passenger, enjoying the sunset in the distance, when an image of her eight-year-old self came to mind. She reminisced on the simplicities of life then – a freckle-faced child helping her grandfather on the ranch – dirty, full of purpose and well-loved. She was determined to get back to her.

Take a listen here.

Elvie Shane

Marking the first new music since BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records singer/songwriter Elvie Shane’s acclaimed Backslider album debut, Shane shares his new song “Forgotten Man” out now. An anthem for those chasing the American dream with calloused hands and a weary, but still-believing heart, it’s another example of Shane’s deep-feeling take on country, co-written by the rising star with Dan Couch, Luke Preston, and Oscar Charles.

Take a listen here.

Michigander

Michigander, the sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer, has released his anticipated new EP, It Will Never Be The Same.

“It Will Never Be The Same is a collection of songs that’s about being ok with change and striving to become a better human being,” shares Singer. See Singer live at Basement East on April 29th.

Take a listen here.

Scott Stepakoff

Is it ironic that Scott Stepakoff, a happily married songwriter with two kids, is releasing a song about a guy who is going through a painful divorce and pawned his wedding ring for $162? Maybe it is, but it’s hard to argue with raw emotion that resonates. Persuaded by a viral Tik Tok moment, Stepakoff, a veteran Nashville songwriter who spends his days writing music and pursuing artists to cut his songs, is the artist on this old school sad song, aptly named “162,” that is true even though it didn’t happen to him.

Take a listen here.

HunterGirl

2022 American Idol runner-up and 2023 “Artist to Watch” (Music Mayhem), HunterGirl released “Lonely Outta You.”

“There are a lot of songs about guys telling girls, ‘Hey, you’re lonely, let me make you less lonely,’ and when I was thinking about that, there aren’t really songs from a girl’s perspective on this that makes the same connection,” says HunterGirl. “Everybody gets lonely sometimes. I wanted to give another perspective and tell the other side of the story.”

Take a listen here.

Justin Moore + Riley Green

Justin Moore and award-winning hitmaker Riley Green come together for a twangy call-and-repeat that highlights the ease of their friendship, even as they exchange differing opinions across each verse on “Everybody Get Along,” out now.

Take a listen here.

The Milk Carton Kids

The Milk Carton Kids are debuting the new track “Star Shine” off their forthcoming record I Only See The Moon, due May 19. Band members Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan explain, “‘Star Shine’ lives in the ambiguous space between nostalgia and regret, where it sometimes feels like they’re the same thing.”

Tommy Prime

“I wrote this song about the first panic attack I had,” says Tommy Prine about his new tune “Reach The Sun.” It happened before he played his very first show. “Even though it was something I had always wanted for myself, the gravity of what I was about to do set in and it was hard to process,” Prine remembers. Like the rest of the songs from Prine’s upcoming debut This Far South—out June 23rd.

Take a listen here.

Caylee Hammack

Caylee Hammack is back with an emotionally raw new song “History Of Repeating” is out now.

“Love is my weakness, my kryptonite even,” shared Hammack. “It’s the small girl inside of me looking for true love, and really believing I’m going to find it. This song is a very honest admission of some bad decisions that I think anyone can relate to making… those decisions sometimes we repeat, even though we know it’s not what is best for us. The humanness of our habits and hearts and a swig of Jack Daniel’s for flavor.”

Take a listen here.