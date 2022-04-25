New Music for You this Week: April 25, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Victor Mucho – “Apart from You”
Victor Mucho, an indie-folk project from Brian Macdonald of the multi-Platinum band Judah & the Lion, recently announced his solo debut, Moonlight in Visby, which is due out May 13 via Tone Tree Music. The latest single, “Apart From You,” is out now.
Take a listen here.
2John Morgan -“Right in the Middle”
Singer-songwriter John Morgan of Night Train Records /BBR Music Group released his new song “Right In The Middle,” which he will performed on NBC’s American Song Contest for his debut performance of the song as he represents his home state of North Carolina.
Take a listen here.
3Brandon Davis- “Hearts Don’t Rust”
Artist-songwriter Brandon Davis was working as a Sprinkler Systems Engineer before a nearly fatal car crash became his wake-up call to pursue a career in music, and his 1.6 million TikTok fans couldn’t be more grateful. Now, his grassroots popularity has led to him selling out venues across the country, being hand-picked for Tim McGraw’s 2022 tour, and releasing his debut album ‘Hearts Don’t Rust,’ out now.
Take a listen here.
4Jessica Willis Fisher – Brand New Day
Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher is reclaiming her voice with the release of her debut solo album, Brand New Day. Produced by Ben Fowler, Brand New Day features 10 original songs, 8 of which Jessica wrote entirely on her own.
Tapping into the most vulnerable moments of her life, Jessica begins an authentic new journey after a dramatic and sudden departure from her family’s band. Until recently, Jessica has stayed out of the public eye since leaving her family’s touring group, The Willis Clan.
Take a listen here.
5Dakota Poorman – “Hippie @ Heart”
With a nod to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Hank Jr., the contemporary production and loud and proud vocals are characteristic of Poorman’s unique “Red White & Blue Collar” style and takes listeners to a new high far beyond “The Dark Side Of The Moon.” The new release follows the momentum of Poorman’s debut single, “American Made.”
Take a listen here.
6Jason Aldean – Macon Georgia
Jason Aldean’s 10th studio album MACON, GEORGIA (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records) is now available in it’s entirety. Aldean pays homage to where he first got his start at Macon’s local VFW as fans have the chance to participate in “Small Town Bingo” while listening to the new album.
Take a listen here.
7Jordana Bryant – “Guilty”
Nashville-based country/pop artist just released her first single. “It’s an energetic and really fun song and that’s who I am as a person,” Bryant explains. “I really want to put that energy out into the world. … Life is too short to waste time not saying what you’re really feeling and so with this song, I really want to inspire people to be bold and admit what they’re feeling and tell someone if they’re into them.”
Take a listen here.
8Bruce Hornsby – “Too Much Monkey Business”
Award-winning pianist, singer and songwriter Bruce Hornsby debuts a reimagining of Chuck Berry’s “Too Much Monkey Business” alongside an accompanying video. “‘Too Much Monkey Business’ is a first for me, a cover song on a studio record. Leon Russell and I arranged this Chuck Berry song years ago and I wanted to revisit what we did and give it an update,” recalls Hornsby.
Take a listen here.
9Stephanie Quayle – Stephanie Quayle
Stephanie Quayle, has released her self-titled album, Stephanie Quayle, available now. This collection of music, including singles “By Heart,” “Wild Frontier,” and “I Want The World For You,” along with some brand new material like the comforting “Hang My Hat,” are in totality, a reflection of where Stephanie is at this point in her own life as she sets the stage for her next chapter.
Take a listen here.
10Luke Combs- “Tomorrow”
CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will release his highly anticipated new album, Growin’ Up, June 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. In advance of the release, the new song, “Tomorrow Me,” written by Combs, Dean Dillon and Ray Fulcher, is out now.
Take a listen here.