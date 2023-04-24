New Music for You this Week- April 24, 2023

Donna Vissman
photo by Paige Sara

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.

1Alice Howe

photo from Alice Howe

Boston-bred, singer-songwriter Alice Howe has released her new LP Circumstance. Recorded in two sessions at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the voices of icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Otis Redding once shook the walls, Circumstance channels their spirits with 11 stirring tracks that pull no punches diving into the vagaries of the heart and her own personal journey. See Howe at City Winery in Nashville on May 2.

Take a listen here. 

2Dan Tyminski

photo from Dan Tyminski

Fourteen-time Grammy® award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dan Tyminski’s version of the #1 global smash, “Hey Brother,” is out now. The song introduces Tyminski’s new 8 Track Entertainment album, God Fearing Heathen dropping June 23, 2023.

Take a listen here. 

3Jon Langston

photo from Jon Langston

Nashville recording artist Jon Langston is sharing the new track “Ain’t No Cowboy,” out now. Proud of his Georgia roots, Langston explains he’s a different kind of country on the breezy wild west love song, which he co-penned with Jordan Gray and Brad Wagner.

Take a listen here.

4Alanis Morissette, Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade

photo from CMT

Spotify released a studio version of the much-buzzed about 2023 CMT Music Awards performance of the iconic 90s breakup anthem “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette. On the single, Alanis is joined by country queens Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade for a new take on the alt-rock classic

Take a listen here. 

5St. Paul and the Broken Bones

photo by Paige Sara
St. Paul & The Broken Bones debut a new single “Oporto-Madrid Blvd” The song is taken from the band’s forthcoming album Angels In Science Fiction, out this Friday, April 21.
“Oporto Madrid Boulevard is an actual street in Birmingham, which I drive frequently,” says frontman and Alabama native Paul Janeway. “There is a lot of imagery, but one of the biggest themes of this song is nature over nurture, starting with the first line of the song ‘Power lines running through the branches on the street, city cuts ‘em down.’” See the band at Grimey’s in Nashville on April 25th.
Take a listen here. 

6Track 45

photo from Track 45

Track45 has the perfect break up remedy with its cheeky new song “Last Man In Tennessee,” out today now.  “Last Man In Tennessee” creates a lively singalong atmosphere with a lighthearted ode to the various “men” who can help mend a broken heart — Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Johnny Cash and more.

Take a listen here. 

7Taylon Hope

photo from Taylon Hope

Taylon Hope, has released her sentimental single, “The Day.” The new music reflects upon the years leading up to one of life’s biggest milestones, high school graduation.

Take a listen here. 

8John Mellencamp

photo by Myrna Suarez

John Mellencamp’s forthcoming new album Orpheus Descendingis set for release June 2 via Republic Records. In anticipation of upcoming record, Mellencamp is sharing the album track “Hey God.” See Mellencamp at The Ryman on May 8-9.

Take a listen here. 

9Luke Grimes

photo by Manuel Mancilla

Luke Grimes today released a new track, “Hold On.” Written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, the song is produced by Dave Cobb.

 When Grimes began having discussions with his management team about his musical inspirations, Foy Vance, a singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland, was on that list. After a writing session with Vance in Scotland fell through, “Hold On,”, was pitched to the team and it was immediately put on hold for Grimes. He recorded it with Cobb, and it is one of only two songs that Grimes didn’t write for his forthcoming album.

Take a listen here. 

10Brandy Clark

photo by Victoria Stevens
Singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark’s new song, “She Smoked In The House,” is debuting today.
Of the song, Clark shares, “I was driving around listening to a lot of Merle Haggard. I got stuck on ‘Are the Good Times Really Over for Good’ for weeks. That song really makes me think of my grandparents and that generation. I just couldn’t get away from it. So I started on a song called ‘They Smoked in the House,’ but I just couldn’t connect with it in the way that I needed to. I remembered someone once telling me that to be general, you must be specific and so I pivoted and started working on ‘SHE Smoked in the House.’ The ‘SHE’ is my grandma Ruth. To this day, my grandma Ruth is my favorite character to ever walk the planet. Looking back, I wrote this song because I was missing her and the things that she valued in life. I never thought that it would ever be on a record. It was for me….but now it’s for you too.”
Take a listen here. 

