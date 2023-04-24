New Music for You this Week- April 24, 2023

5 St. Paul and the Broken Bones

St. Paul & The Broken Bones debut a new single “Oporto-Madrid Blvd” The song is taken from the band’s forthcoming album Angels In Science Fiction, out this Friday, April 21.

“Oporto Madrid Boulevard is an actual street in Birmingham, which I drive frequently,” says frontman and Alabama native Paul Janeway. “There is a lot of imagery, but one of the biggest themes of this song is nature over nurture, starting with the first line of the song ‘Power lines running through the branches on the street, city cuts ‘em down.’” See the band at Grimey’s in Nashville on April 25th.