New Music for You this Week- April 24, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Alice Howe
Boston-bred, singer-songwriter Alice Howe has released her new LP Circumstance. Recorded in two sessions at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where the voices of icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, and Otis Redding once shook the walls, Circumstance channels their spirits with 11 stirring tracks that pull no punches diving into the vagaries of the heart and her own personal journey. See Howe at City Winery in Nashville on May 2.
Take a listen here.
2Dan Tyminski
Fourteen-time Grammy® award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dan Tyminski’s version of the #1 global smash, “Hey Brother,” is out now. The song introduces Tyminski’s new 8 Track Entertainment album, God Fearing Heathen dropping June 23, 2023.
Take a listen here.
3Jon Langston
Nashville recording artist Jon Langston is sharing the new track “Ain’t No Cowboy,” out now. Proud of his Georgia roots, Langston explains he’s a different kind of country on the breezy wild west love song, which he co-penned with Jordan Gray and Brad Wagner.
Take a listen here.
4Alanis Morissette, Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade
Spotify released a studio version of the much-buzzed about 2023 CMT Music Awards performance of the iconic 90s breakup anthem “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette. On the single, Alanis is joined by country queens Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards, and Morgan Wade for a new take on the alt-rock classic.
Take a listen here.
5St. Paul and the Broken Bones
6Track 45
Track45 has the perfect break up remedy with its cheeky new song “Last Man In Tennessee,” out today now. “Last Man In Tennessee” creates a lively singalong atmosphere with a lighthearted ode to the various “men” who can help mend a broken heart — Jack Daniels, Jim Beam, Johnny Cash and more.
Take a listen here.
7Taylon Hope
Taylon Hope, has released her sentimental single, “The Day.” The new music reflects upon the years leading up to one of life’s biggest milestones, high school graduation.
Take a listen here.
8John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp’s forthcoming new album Orpheus Descendingis set for release June 2 via Republic Records. In anticipation of upcoming record, Mellencamp is sharing the album track “Hey God.” See Mellencamp at The Ryman on May 8-9.
Take a listen here.
9Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes today released a new track, “Hold On.” Written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, the song is produced by Dave Cobb.
When Grimes began having discussions with his management team about his musical inspirations, Foy Vance, a singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland, was on that list. After a writing session with Vance in Scotland fell through, “Hold On,”, was pitched to the team and it was immediately put on hold for Grimes. He recorded it with Cobb, and it is one of only two songs that Grimes didn’t write for his forthcoming album.
Take a listen here.