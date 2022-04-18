New Music for You this Week: April 18, 2022

3 Tyler Dial- “Way Back When”

Country singer-songwriter Tyler Dial is reminiscing about a long gone romance in the new release “Way Back When” via Virgin Music. “‘Way Back When’ feels like the kind of nostalgic, Country songs that I grew up loving on Country radio,” shares Dial. “I remember driving home from the songwriting session in 2019 like it was yesterday, with the windows down and the demo on repeat. I’ve been sitting on this one for a couple years now and whenever I’d get discouraged working side jobs on the weekends, all I had to do was play this song to believe in myself. I am so excited for it to finally be out in the world, and I know the kid with a dream – way back when – would be proud.”

Take a listen here.