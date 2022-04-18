New Music for You this Week: April 18, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music.
1Christina Vane – “How You Doin”
The nashville-based artist released “How You Doin” this week. A Sophomore Album titled Make Myself Me Again is set for May 20th release.
Take a listen here.
2Chapel Hart -“Made for Me”
Breakout trio Chapel Hart just made an appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards with their brand new music video for their song “Made For Me” charting at #3 on CMT’s 12 Pack Countdown, the group is making waves and turning heads.
Take a listen here.
3Tyler Dial- “Way Back When”
Country singer-songwriter Tyler Dial is reminiscing about a long gone romance in the new release “Way Back When” via Virgin Music. “‘Way Back When’ feels like the kind of nostalgic, Country songs that I grew up loving on Country radio,” shares Dial. “I remember driving home from the songwriting session in 2019 like it was yesterday, with the windows down and the demo on repeat. I’ve been sitting on this one for a couple years now and whenever I’d get discouraged working side jobs on the weekends, all I had to do was play this song to believe in myself. I am so excited for it to finally be out in the world, and I know the kid with a dream – way back when – would be proud.”
Take a listen here.
4Matt Koziol – “Loving You Loving Me ”
Country-rock artist Matt Koziol shares his rollicking new song “Loving You Loving Me” from his forthcoming debut album ‘Wildhorse’ (out 5.20 via RED Creative Records). The rockabilly tune channels Keith Richards’ electricity, Tina Turner’s soulful rock ‘n’ roll and Footloose-inspired swagger.
Take a listen here.
5Kelly Hoppenjans – “Love of My Life”
Kelly Hoppenjans has shared her new single “Love of My Life (In My Living Room)” today, April 15. The track gives listeners a taste of her upcoming EP Can’t Get the Dark Out, set to release May 9, 2022. The 5-song project follows her breakout debut album OK, I Feel Better Now
Take a listen here.
6Mitchell Tenpenny -“Horseshoes and Hand Grenades”
photo from Mitchell Tenpenny
Take a listen here.
7Chayce Beckham – Doin it Right
Reigning American Idol winner Chayce Beckham released his highly anticipated debut EP, Doin’ It Right, which follows his duet with label-mate Lindsay Ell, “Can’t Do Without Me.” With masterful storytelling weaved together by small-town charm and back-porch philosophies, Doin’ It Right is Beckham’s first project to release since winning the competition show.
Take a listen here.
8Eric Paslay -Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night
Eric Paslay independently releases his Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night album today. It marks the first time he has recorded many of these major hits that were made famous by his contemporaries like Jake Owen, Eli Young Band, Rascal Flatts and others, along with some of his own tunes revisited.
Take a listen here.
9Nikko Moon – “Easy Tonight”
“EASY TONIGHT” marks Niko’s first new release since his acclaimed debut album GOOD TIME, which brought Niko’s signature positivity, earworm hooks, and laidback vibes was released in 2021.
Take a listen here.
10Flume- “Sirens”
Grammy-winning artist Flume unveils the Daniel Askill-directed Dion Lee-styled video for “Sirens,” featuring Caroline Polachek. The song, co-written and co-produced by Danny L Harle, is taken from Flume’s forthcoming new LP, Palaces, out May 20. You can also see Flume at Bonnaroo this summer.
Take a listen here.