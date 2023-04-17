New Music for You this Week- April 17, 2023

7 Kelsey Waldon

The special deluxe version of renowned singer, songwriter and musician Kelsey Waldon’s acclaimed 2022 album, No Regular Dog out now.

Reflecting on the project, Waldon shares, “I wanted this deluxe album to truly encapsulate the journey of these songs. From the most vulnerable iPhone voice memos to the studio and then to the stage after months on the road. It was really rewarding and humbling for me to reflect on this process of growth as both a songwriter and a performer. My band on these live recordings was a huge source of inspiration for me. There are just some things that can’t be captured in the studio as well as they are on the stage, live and in the moment. New and old songs took a new life. Each person is a heavy weight in their own corner. It is something very special that I am thankful has been documented on the deluxe album. No Regular Dog (Deluxe) is about not being afraid to put yourself out there and pulling up the curtain a little bit to see what’s behind it all.”