New Music for You this Week- April 17, 2023

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Caitlyn Smith
Caitlyn Smith arrives today with her self-produced album: High & Low. High & Low arrives after a week of celebratory moments and on the heels of Smith receiving a nomination for ACM New Female Artist of the Year.
Take a listen here.
2Saving Abel
After announcing that original lead singer Jared Weeks was welcomed back in July 2022, the band has since performed in Japan, crisscrossed the US last summer, played for troops overseas, and penned several new songs for their new album. The first single, “Baptize Me” was released today, Friday, April 14th, 2023. The full album will be released later this year.
Take a listen here.
3Ben Bostick
Fun. Excitement. Urgency. This is what powers Ben Bostick’s explosive new release, The Rascal is Back. “My last two albums were subdued, and I really wanted to make a big, loud, fun record that would be fun to play live.” The Rascal is Back is Bostick’s fifth studio album. His self-titled debut came out in 2017.
Take a listen here.
4Parker McCollum
With his new album, Never Enough, set to release May 12, singer/songwriter Parker McCollum is sharing another look at the forthcoming project with the track “Tails I Lose” out now. Written by McCollum with Wade Bowen, Brad Warren and Brett Warren, the song hearkens back to country’s classic hits with steel guitar, emotive storytelling, and a timeless turn of phrase delivered with McCollum’s signature vocal conviction.
Take a listen here.
5Arrows in Action
Nashville based pop-rock/alt-rock band, Arrows in Action, share a brand new single, “Head In The Clouds.” The track is taken off their highly anticipated debut album, Built To Last, set for release on May 26th.
Take a listen here.
6Michael Ray
When Michael Ray delivered “Get Her Back,” a track from his upcoming Dive Bars & Broken Hearts, he knew he had a song that leaned into the difference between how people feel and how they act. Recognizing that life sometimes stings, the dark-haired traditionalist from the heart of Central Florida also knows that most people don’t have to act on their impulses.
Take a listen here.
7Kelsey Waldon
8Robert Earl Keen
Currently, the only way to hear Western Chill is to purchase the entire box set, and thankfully, the box set is where it’s at. Including a 92-page graphic novel inspired by the album, a play-along/sing-along songbook for all fourteen songs, and a DVD of the Robert Earl Keen Band performing the entire new album at Keen’s Snake Barn studio space, the only thing “chill” about the release is the songs themselves. For the foreseeable future there will be no download or streaming links, so fans are encouraged to dive into the entirety of Western Chill the way it was intended: kick back, crack a cold one, sing along, and enjoy the vibe.
Learn more here.
9Raelyn and Judah
RaeLynn and the popular front man of Judah & The Lion, JUDAH join forces for the new single and music video “Somebody Else”, which is out now.
Take a listen here.
10Matt Jordan
Artist and songwriter Matt Jordan releases The Gamble LIVE available now on all streaming platforms. The LIVE EP showcases six (6) songs recorded during his live performance at his album launch party for The Gamble produced by Grammy-Award nominated producer, Sal Oliveri (P!nk, Chris Stapleton, Jimmie Alllen). In addition, Jordan wrote or co-wrote all but one of the songs on the album, highlighting his artistry as a true storyteller.
Take a listen here.