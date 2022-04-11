New Music for You this Week: April 11, 2022

10 Lauren Mascitti – “If I Can Lose You”

Fan have been asking this former American Idol contestant to release “If I Can Lose You” and its out now.

“My American Idol audition was only a few days after we wrote this song,” Lauren recalls, “I felt so strongly that I should go ahead and sing it for my audition because the vibe is so me. The risk paid off! It got me my golden ticket to Hollywood!” Little did Lauren know that one year later her decision would lead to an invitation to sing this same song on the renowned Grand Ole Opry stage. Mascitti has spent the last two years as a Covid nurse fighting on the frontlines in Nashville, delaying the release of “If I Can Lose You.” She explains, “Covid hit right when I was on my season of American Idol and I wasn’t able to get all my musicians into the studio for a while to record because of safety precautions.”

Take a listen here.