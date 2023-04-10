New Music for You this Week-April 10, 2023

1 Ian Munsick

Ian Munsick released his sophomore album White Buffalo, out now. With 18 tracks that all credit Munsick as a co-writer and co-producer, White Buffalo is an ode to his homeland and serves as a raw, untamed depiction of the American West.

“All I’ve ever wanted to do as a country music artist is represent the West,” Munsick shared. “The land, people, stories and culture are all what give me endless inspiration to create music. I started writing the songs for White Buffalo three years ago. I’d never been so eager to write, and a big factor in that excitement was the way you all responded to my last album, Coyote Cry. But this time, I really wanted to transport all five of your senses to where I was born and raised. I hope you smell the alfalfa pastures, taste the crack-of-dawn Folgers coffee, feel the numbing waters of the Blackfoot river, hear the summer wind blowing through the Indian Paintbrush and, finally, see the White Buffalo wandering through the Wyoming prairie. This album is for the West… thank you for letting me take you there.”

