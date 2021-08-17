New Mural Proposed for Franklin

Murals and More, LLC has presented a proposal to the City of Franklin for a mural called “Spring Fling” to be placed on the rear wall of the Caliber Collison facility located at 1543 Columbia Avenue.
Bristol Development enlisted artist Michael Cooper with Murals and More, LLC to create the mural which will face the Avondale Development. The mural will depict five large windows with each window containing a flower native to Franklin.
The mural will be located on private property and will be privately funded. Maintenance on the mural will be maintained by Bristol Development.
Michael Cooper also created the “Welcome to Franklin” postcard on the side of Urgent Care at 509 Hillsboro Road where each letter of the word Franklin features iconic Franklin landmarks and imagery, such as the Natchez Trace Bridge, hot air balloons, Franklin Theatre, Harlinsdale Farm, The Factory, and more.
The proposal will be voted on for approval on August 24.
