New Mural Completed at Mama’s Java

Nolensville now has its own mural.

Created by Nashville muralist Kim Radford, who recently finished a Dolly Parton mural in East Nashville, the mural can be found on the side of Mama’s Java Cafe, 305 Sheldon Valley Dr in Nolensville.

The latest installation is called “Walls for Women” celebrating the 19th amendment which guaranteed women the right to vote.

On the bright colored wall with flowers are written “This Girl Can” with hues of blue, orange, and yellow.

Via Instagram, Radford says, “A sister~mural for my 19th Amendment mural in Huntsville, Alabama was born this week. Both are titled ‘This Girl Can’ and celebrate 100 years of women’s right to vote. A LOT has happened in 100 YEARS and I am so proud to have two murals that champion our gender! Thank you Kristin & Scott with @muralseverywhere for including me in your ‘Walls For Women’ team! Thank you Kunal & Melissa at @mamasjava for hosting me and my art on your anchor business! Thank you @debbielynnbrown & Ross Muirhead for believing in this mural for your beautiful town.”

Mama’s Java replied to Radford’s post saying, “We absolutely love it is saying it lightly. So happy to have met you and talked all week. You are an amazing woman and artist! Keep spreading your joy everywhere.”