Franklin Special School District Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden has announced that Janet Carroll will become principal at Moore Elementary for the 2020-2021 school year. Carroll is currently assistant principal at Moore under the leadership of Lisa Burgin, who will be leaving her role as principal at the end of the school year upon a move out of state. Carroll’s new position becomes effective June 1.

Carroll has served as the assistant principal at Moore Elementary, a pre-kindergarten through 4th grade school with over 500 students, for the past seven years. However, she has 23 years of experience in the FSSD as both a school administrator and a classroom teacher.

“We are excited to announce Mrs. Carroll’s selection as the new principal of Moore Elementary. She has been an asset at Moore as the assistant principal and we look forward to her continued leadership in this new role,” Snowden said. “Mrs. Carroll is passionate about continuing to serve the students, families and the faculty and staff at Moore.”

“I have been blessed to serve Moore as assistant principal for the past seven years and feel honored and privileged to be chosen as the next principal of Moore Elementary,” Carroll said. “I value the skilled and devoted staff at Moore as well as our wonderful students and their families. My goal as principal is to possess the leadership, vision, and passion necessary to provide an outstanding education to our Moore students.”

Carroll holds a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with an Emphasis in K-8 from Middle Tennessee State University.