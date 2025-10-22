New Monument Honoring Revolutionary War Veteran to be Unveiled This Weekend

This Saturday, October 25 at 1 pm, the Brentwood Historic Commission and the Lt. Andrew Crocket Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will unveil the new monument marking the grave of Revolutionary War veteran Thomas Bradley.

The event is free and open to the public, and will take place behind the John P. Holt Brentwood Library.

On July 4, 2026, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th Anniversary, and leading up to that event, the Brentwood Historic Commission will commemorate the Revolutionary War veterans who are buried within the city limits.

For more information on the Revolutionary War Soldiers buried in Brentwood, visit: https://bit.ly/3VRC848.

