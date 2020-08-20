New Mixed Use Community Headed to Former Alexander Farm in Spring Hill

The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) has approved revised zoning for 775 acres on Buckner Road, formerly known as the Alexander Farm. The land will be developed into a mixed-use community by the owners, the Alexander family, with the help of Middle Tennessee commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture.

The first phase of the project – located in the northwest corner of the property – involves widening and realigning Buckner Lane to intersect with Thompson Station Road further east, allowing for more visibility and safer traffic control. It also includes developing the infrastructure necessary to support a highly anticipated commercial district.

This project is concurrent with the construction of a fully-funded new interchange at Interstate 65 and extended Buckner Road.

“Our vision is to create a gateway community for Spring Hill that will become the most desired place to live and work in Middle Tennessee,” said Don Alexander, project manager at Southeast Venture and a member of the family. “Partnering with the City of Spring Hill, our family is excited to continue building on a nearly 70 year-long commitment to this community. This unique 20-year project demonstrates our enthusiasm for the long-term success of a place we love.”

The overall entitlements for the development include Over 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms.

“Spring Hill continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities in Tennessee because of its quality housing, top-ranked schools, parks, lively festivals and events, rich history and more,” said Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham. “This is a great place to live, work and raise a family, and I have no doubt that the new development and traffic improvements it brings will make our city even better.”

The First Phase will begin in Spring 2021, beginning with the realignment of Bucker Lane.

