New Mitigation Strategies in Effect in WCS

Due to the increased number of COVID cases in the district, WCS is putting several new mitigation strategies in place.
Photo by WCS

Families and staff are still asked to not come to school if sick.

Some of those strategies include limiting visitors and volunteers in schools to those only with essential business, not allowing visitors at lunch, and limiting assemblies during the school day. Indoor events such as open houses and parent nights transitioned to virtual events Wednesday, August 25, and the October 11 parent-teacher conference day will also be held virtually.

“The Delta variant of COVID is creating new and different issues in the battle to fight the virus,” said WCS Executive Director of Health and Safety Gary Anderson. “In an effort to try and limit the number of people coming into the building who aren’t students or staff, WCS has put some additional strategies in place. These new mitigation strategies are another piece of our ever-changing COVID landscape, and we appreciate the continued support of our school communities as we continue to navigate through this pandemic.”

The full list of mitigation strategies is available on the district website.

The WCS COVID-19 webpage has also returned. Every Friday and Tuesday, positive COVID case data will be listed alphabetically by school. The number of mask opt-outs by school will also be updated on the Friday of each week.

The data below is as of Tuesday, August 24:

  • 94 staff in isolation with a confirmed positive case
  • 485 students in isolation with a confirmed positive case

