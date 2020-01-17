Scissors & Scotch, a modern men’s barbershop, complete with a full-service bar and private lounge, is targeting an early June opening for their first Tennessee location.

“Hill Center Brentwood is the perfect spot for our first franchised location in Middle Tennessee,” said Tennessee Area Franchisee Owner Kevin Pataluna. “The center’s mix of premium brands and offerings attracts a diverse customer base from around the area and we look forward to serving them for years to come.”

The brand currently has locations in Omaha, Kansas City, Denver, Des Moines, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Austin, offering thousands of men a place to sit back, relax and get groomed. “The growth of Scissors & Scotch proves that men everywhere want a better grooming experience,” said Co-founder Erik Anderson. “We wanted to create a place where guys can get a quality haircut, enjoy a drink (or two) and spend some time relaxing. Haircuts shouldn’t be a chore.”

Along with traditional barbering services, each shop offers membership programs that provide special discounts, guest passes, access to events like scotch and beer tastings, and more. As part of their personalized membership, men can choose the services that are best for them.

“Scissors & Scotch goes beyond a haircut and beard trim,” said Co-founder Tanner Wiles. “We offer modern spa services, a full suite of drink options and plenty of perks, all in a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. We’ve taken your local barbershop a step further.” The barbershop will be located in a 1,796 square foot space at 205 Franklin Road, Suite 120.

Other Hill Center Brentwood tenants to recently open or announce an opening include: CycleBar, Clean Juice, and Drybar. Opening in the first quarter of 2020 are Pure Sweat + Float Studio and Eat the Frog Fitness. MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes anticipates a spring 2020 opening along with PetPeople, which is located in the original center next to Puffy Muffin. Upper and lower level garages also opened last year and construction continues on the approximately 90,959 square foot AC Hotel by Marriott that will have 148 rooms and is located at the west end of the development abutting Maryland Way Park.

About Hill Center Brentwood

For more than 30 years, Hill Center Brentwood has been a Williamson County shopping destination. H.G. Hill Realty Company, a family-owned company for six generations, added to the property’s footprint with a $211 million mixed-use development spanning 17-acres at the intersection of Franklin Road and Maryland Way. As the company’s largest project in its 120-year history, the development will consist of 600,000 square feet of office, retail, and restaurant space in 10 buildings once fully developed. The mix of restaurants, shops, office and amenities create a true town center for the city of Brentwood as well as a sense of place to be enjoyed by the entire community. Visit hillcenterbrentwood.com for the complete listing of tenants and for leasing information.