New Meat and Three to Open in Fairview

A new meat and three will open at 1710 Fairview Boulevard in Fairview.

Uncle Lenny’s Cafe will replace the closed meat and three – Country Cafe.

On social media, the cafe shared, “Welcome to Uncle Lenny’s Country Cafe! We are thrilled to offer Fairview a new eating experience. Whether you’re a long time resident of Fairview, TN, or new to the area, (or visiting our great little town and restaurant) this page is your ultimate guide to all things that Uncle Lenny’s Country Cafe will offer you! We are proud to be Fairview TN’s oldest newest Meat & Three AND MORE! We are serving home made food to our home town crowd, with a pinch of the north and a dash of the south! We want you to gather – eat – and be happy. We look forward to serving you!”

They shared more about their story. Uncle Lenny’s is owned by LynnMarie and Eddie Rodick, along with Lenny and Gail Hrovat, who want to create a place for the community to gather.

On a sample menu shared, they will offer a breakfast platter, a BBQ pork platter, and a build-your-own bagel option for breakfast. Lunch and dinner options include the James Burger, Nashville Hot Mess Chicken Sub, a take on Nashville’s hot chicken served on a hoagie roll, rotating meat, and three options.

An open date has not been announced yet. Find more updates here.

