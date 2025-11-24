New Luxury Residential Development Begins Construction in Leiper’s Fork

With nature and privacy at the forefront, a new luxury residential development is underway in Leiper’s Fork. The Arbors, a gated community of 22 multi-acre homesites, is being developed by Crews Investment Properties and exclusively listed through Columbia-based real estate brokerage The McEwen Group.

Just minutes from downtown Leiper’s Fork and 30 miles from Nashville, The Arbors offers what developers describe as “escape without sacrifice.” The development spans more than 380 acres with homesites ranging in size from 5 to 29 acres and prices starting at $925,000. Buyers can select their own architect and builder, allowing for customized homes that meet the development’s design standards.

“Leiper’s Fork has long been known for its beauty and for the peace and privacy you can find there,” said Charles Crews, founder of Crews Investment Properties. “It has been my own personal sanctuary for many years. With The Arbors, we aim to preserve that spirit with a community of homes that blend into the wooded landscape, rather than stand apart from it.”

Designed with nature at its core, The Arbors will feature:

– More than 5 miles of professionally built trails for hiking and biking

– 4.5 miles of streams and abundant wildlife

– An open-air “Summer House” with a fire pit for gatherings

– Sports/pickleball court and event lawn

Landscape architect Jason Goddard of Design Studio drew inspiration from Highlands and Cashiers, N.C., in designing the property’s aesthetic.

“Our goal is to blend the refined charm of luxury mountain retreats with the authenticity of rural Middle Tennessee,” said Goddard. “This land supports that balance so naturally.”

Crews Investment Properties is a family-owned firm headquartered in Franklin, Tenn. Charles Crews, who founded the firm, has resided in Leiper’s Fork for more than 25 years, where he owns over 2,000 acres.

“Land like this rarely becomes available,” said Dan McEwen, owner of The McEwen Group. “The Crews family has taken tremendous care in bringing it to market, giving buyers an opportunity to become part of a true legacy property.”

Homesites are now available for purchase, and home construction is anticipated to begin by January 2026. For more information about The Arbors and available homesites, please visit thearborsatleipersfork.com.

MORE REAL ESTATE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email