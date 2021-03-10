NEW Luxury Listing In College Grove, TN (8,052 Square Feet)

By
Williamson Source
-

Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory is excited to introduce a new luxury listing to the Middle Tennessee market. Explore a $3.9M estate with guest/in-law house––available in College Grove, TN.

8127 Mountaintop Dr, College Grove, TN

This magnificent estate with a guest/in-law house is waiting for its new owner in The Grove, a highly desirable neighborhood in College Grove, TN.

  • $3,900,000
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 5 full baths, 2 half-baths
  • 8,052 square feet
  • 6-car garage (total)
  • $120,000 pool allowance

Built by Shane McFarland Construction, this magnificent home comes with a stunning array of health and safety features, including a Kohler Whole House Generator ($32,000 value – can power the house for approximately three days). A“Reme Halo” serves as a virus/bacteria killer (including COVID-19) on three of the property’s furnaces.

The unbelievable chef’s kitchen features two oversized islands, a Wolf 6-burner gas cooktop, Wolf double ovens, two paneled Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawers, and a paneled Sub-Zero refrigerator. Wine connoisseurs shouldn’t miss the climate controlled wine cellar, which can hold approximately 1,000 bottles.

Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory

For more information about this property, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory. If you’re looking to buy or sell in Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, or the surrounding areas, call (615) 300-5111 today.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Learn more
Coding for kids.
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Learn more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here