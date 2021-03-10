NEW Luxury Listing In College Grove, TN (8,052 Square Feet)

Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory is excited to introduce a new luxury listing to the Middle Tennessee market. Explore a $3.9M estate with guest/in-law house––available in College Grove, TN.
8127 Mountaintop Dr, College Grove, TN
This magnificent estate with a guest/in-law house is waiting for its new owner in The Grove, a highly desirable neighborhood in College Grove, TN.
- $3,900,000
- 5 bedrooms
- 5 full baths, 2 half-baths
- 8,052 square feet
- 6-car garage (total)
- $120,000 pool allowance
Built by Shane McFarland Construction, this magnificent home comes with a stunning array of health and safety features, including a Kohler Whole House Generator ($32,000 value – can power the house for approximately three days). A“Reme Halo” serves as a virus/bacteria killer (including COVID-19) on three of the property’s furnaces.
The unbelievable chef’s kitchen features two oversized islands, a Wolf 6-burner gas cooktop, Wolf double ovens, two paneled Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawers, and a paneled Sub-Zero refrigerator. Wine connoisseurs shouldn’t miss the climate controlled wine cellar, which can hold approximately 1,000 bottles.
Contact Luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory
For more information about this property, contact luxury Realtor® Susan Gregory. If you’re looking to buy or sell in Franklin, Brentwood, Arrington, or the surrounding areas, call (615) 300-5111 today.
