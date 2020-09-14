New Leiper’s Fork Community Announced

Developer and builder Baird Graham announced the estate home neighborhood, Sloan Valley Farms, located in Leiper’s Fork.

An homage to the original owners, the George Sloan family of Steeplechase fame, Sloan Valley Farms is comprised of nine home sites surrounded by multiple acres and created in collaboration with notable Southeastern architects and interior designers said Graham.

“Sloan Valley Farms is the culmination of a dream to create a community of well-crafted homes with distinct architectural styles surrounded by the privacy and beauty of the Middle Tennessee hills,” Graham said. “The site prep for the neighborhood has been completed and we are pleased to release renderings and details on the first four homes.”

Graham is collaborating on the first four homes with top Southeastern architects including: Catherine Sloan, Catherine Sloan Architect, Nashville, Jeffrey Dungan, Jeffrey Dungan Architects, of Mountain Brook, Alabama, and Chris Reebals, Christopher Architecture & Interiors, of Birmingham, Alabama. Sloan is creating two of the first four homes. He is also working with talented interior designers Rachel Halvorson, Rachel Halvorson Designs, Lauren Moore, Modern Remains, and Joanna Goodman, Christopher Architecture & Interiors.

“The land the homes will be built on is spectacular and our team is bringing a depth and architectural beauty to each home with a caliber of excellence and uniqueness, setting Sloan Valley Farm into a league of its own,” Graham said.

Sloan Valley Farms overlooks 80 acres of protected wetlands and is adjacent to Murphy Fork Creek. Graham said the homes are each surrounded by acreage ranging from six to fifteen acres depending on the home site – all with incomparable views, beginning at just over $3 million. The neighborhood Realtor of record, Kellen Moore, Helton Real Estate Group, said the project represents an over $27 million investment in the area.

“The Nashville area has not seen anything like Sloan Valley Farms in years and it is an unparalleled opportunity to have an incredible home in a stunning neighborhood while being a few miles from Leiper’s Fork, historic downtown Franklin and within five miles of Interstate 840,” Moore said. “Baird is an incredible builder and his passion and sincerity make each of his homes unique. Partnering with top architects and interior designers make Sloan Valley Farms a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The design continuity of the neighborhood will be English Country with Southern accents helping it weave into the Leiper’s Fork architectural landscape using a variety of materials including stone, cedar shake and slate roofs.

“The home sites provide options to overlook a pasture or be wrapped by hills as well as two homes situated on a bluff. This is an extraordinary opportunity for peace, privacy and a slice of paradise within a quick ride to Leiper’s Fork, historic downtown Franklin and the interstate,” Graham said.

For more information on the future Sloan Valley Farms homes, contact Moore at 615-948-0376 and visit www.bgc-construction.com to learn more about the neighborhood and home sites.